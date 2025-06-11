"Someone might get stupid" - Charles Barkley wants Suns to hold out in Kevin Durant talks to get best deal

Heading into this offseason, Kevin Durant is one name the basketball world is watching closely. As rumors continue to spill out regarding the former NBA, one Hall of Famer weighed in on how the Phoenix Suns should approach the situation.

Earlier this week, Charles Barkley was a guest on a sports radio show in Arizona. As a longtime NBA analyst, the Durant trade rumors were brought up. While giving his thoughts on the situation, Barkley implored his former team to do what is best for the organization.

Barkley is well aware that Kevin Durant's age and contract are key factors in trade discussions, but still thinks the Suns can get a decent return. He feels the key to the front office is being patient and waiting for the right offer to come along.

"Some people are going to take a chance with him, some people are not," Barkley said. "Probably not gonna get a lot but somebody might be stupid and give you a lot."

Just ahead of his 37th birthday, Durant is still a valuable asset to the right team. He remains one of the top offensive talents in the NBA, averaging 26.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Suns last season.

With limited avenues to improving the roster, Phoenix has to maximize the return for KD in hopes of getting the franchise back on track.

NBA insider believes it won't be long before Kevin Durant is traded

After his name was floated around at this year's deadline, many believe it is a foregone conclusion that Kevin Durant has played his last game with the Phoenix Suns. According to one NBA insider, the wait won't be long to find out where the former MVP is going to land next.

On Tuesday morning, Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" to dive into the Durant trade rumors. While touching on the latest developments, he said a trade materializing is just around the corner.

"I do believe Kevin Durant will be traded in the coming weeks," Windhorst said. "I expect them to look into the trade market pretty soon."

Windhorst's wording is noteworthy, especially with the NBA draft just around the corner. Countless teams have the assets to put together an enticing offer for Phoenix that night, including the San Antonio Spurs. Armed with a pair of lottery selections, they could be a team that is active in discussions on draft night.

Being on an expiring contract in the later stages of his career, there is no telling what the return for Durant will look like. That said, Phoenix is tasked with recouping as much as they can for the all-time great.

