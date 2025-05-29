Oklahoma State University clinch their 12th men's NCAA Division 1 golf title by beating Virginia at Omni La Costa

The Oklahoma State University established an incredible feat in 2025 NCAA Division 1 Men's Golf Competition. The OSU Cowboys clinched their 12th National Championship title by beating Virginia at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, California.

Throughout the week, the NCAA Division 1 Men's Golf Competition has seen its dramatic highs and lows. Amidst high tension contests, aspiring golfers like Michael La Sasso and Jackson Koivun have emerged. On Wednesday, The Championship final was set between No. 4 Oklahoma State University and Virginia at No. 7.

Both teams fought hard before Oklahoma emerged as the victor. The OSU Cowboys picked up a dominant 4-1 win against Virginia, with Ethan Fang, Eric Lee, Filip Fahlberg Johnson and Gaven Lane securing the wins. Johnson earned Oklahoma State University its first point by beating Maxi Puregger 3 and 1 in Match Play.

Against Paul Cheng, Gaven Lane secured a 4 and 3 win. It's worth noting that Lee earned OSU the decisive point by beating Virginia's Josh Duangmanee 2UP. Eric sunk a 17-foot birdie on hole 17 and followed it up with a birdie on the final hole during match play.

Oklahoma State University's Fang was up against Bryan Lee, and the former was 1UP through 15 holes. Since Eric's win earned OSU the NCAA Division 1 men's golf Championship title, officials called off the match between Lee and Fang. Ben James who helped Virginia secure one point against the Cowboys.

Against Preston Stout, Ben picked up a 3 and 2 win. By winning the NCAA Division 1 Men's Golf title, Oklahoma State University is now tied with Princeton for the third most wins in the NCAA.

What did Oklahoma State University coach say about this win?

The victory by OSU marks the university's second title under coach Alan Bratton, who led the team in 2018. This year, all five golfers from OSU showcased solid and commendable performances.

Their path to the finals wasn't easy, as Oklahoma State University beat Auburn in the quarterfinals and North Carolina in the semis. After OSU Cowboys were victorious, Bratton gave his take about OSU's win (quoted by NCAA):

"It's the first one with these kids. They’ve heard stories, and we’ve had some of our best players of all time talk to them just a couple of weeks ago. Now they have their own stories to share.

"They are just tough and have confidence, they’ve been resilient all year. We played a poor first round at the regional, and they didn’t bat an eye. We didn’t get off to the best start here in the first round of stroke play, but they just kept inching up the board and ultimately won the three matches."

OSU improved to 2-2 in four appearances at Championship match play. In all time match play, they have showcased considerable improvement. Their win at Omni La Costa marks the Cowboys' seventh team title victory of the 2024-25 season.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More