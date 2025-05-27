Ole Miss star Michael La Sasso wins NCAA Golf Individual Championship

It has been a wonderful week for Ole Miss's Michael La Sasso, as he secured victory in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Individual Championship. His win at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa was a display of resilience and consistency. It was also revealed that La Sasso's success came shortly after he started working with a new performance coach.

La Sasso is currently a junior at University of Mississippi, where he plays for the Ole Miss Rebels golf team. The North Carolina native suffered from health problems and his form back in 2024 season. But momentum started to change shortly after he began working with a new mental approach, as shared by Golf.com.

Ole Miss men's golf team coach Chris Malloy and his staff were instrumental behind improving Michael La Sasso's mental game and fortitude. The consistent work he put forward to develop clarity and toughness ultimately paid off during the final round of the NCAA Championship. La Sasso showcased commendable performance over the final 18 holes and won with a final score of 11-under.

The amateur golfer started off the final round with two birdies before a major setback hit with two double bogeys. However, he kept his clarity and picked up some crucial birdies while playing on the front nine.

Michael La Sasso ultimately ended the final round at an even par score (72), sufficient enough to keep him in the lead.

La Sasso's total score after four rounds was 11-under par 277, with overall round scores of 68, 67, 70, and 72 respectively. He won the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Individidual Championship with a two-stroke victory over Texas A&M's Phichaksn Maichon.

Michael La Sasso comments on his performance coaching following NCAA victory

It was a difficult night for La Sasso to sleep on, knowing that an opportunity is waiting for him to grab on Monday (May 26). Despite all difficulties, he managed to come out on top.

Following his NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship victory, Michael La Sasso spoke with the reporters about his mental game. As quoted by Golf Digest, the Ole Miss Rebels star said:

"You know, kind of just being able to have a level head and learn that we are just playing golf. There’s no need to get too down on yourself. Golf is golf at the end of the day, and that’s what I was trying to tell myself."

While talking about his difficulties, La Sasso's words revealed the much-needed perseverance that was needed for this victory.

"There was a little rough patch there in the middle of the round, but being able to bounce back from that is something really special for myself. Just being able to persevere to this point is something I’ll remember forever," he said via NCAA.

With this victory, Sasso became the second Ole Miss golfer to win the NCAA title after Braden Thornberry did it in 2017. This achievement gives the amateur golfer from Raleigh an open invitation to the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont CC and the 2026 Masters as well.

