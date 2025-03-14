"One of the best days of my entire life": When 20-year-old Nelly Korda described her first LPGA Tour victory

Nelly Korda was 20-years-old when she picked up her first LPGA Tour win. She had won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship in 2016 at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club.

Korda was the ninth first-time winner of the Tour that year. The ace golfer described her maiden victory as "one of the best days" of her life.

"Truthfully, I cannot put it into words. It still hasn't hit. It's definitely one of the best days of my entire life. I can finally check that off of my list, winning an LPGA event, something that I dreamed of ever since I started playing," she said via Golfweek.

The journey to the win wasn't an easy one for Korda. She had started facing stomach issues at the season-opening event in Bahamas that year.

The golfer even faced severe cramps at an event in San Francisco in April and could barely walk. These health issues forced her to pull out of the tournament. Korda was later diagnosed with Clostridium difficile or 'C.diff'.

For her to go from that to winning her first LPGA Tour title, was a massive achievement. She faced some stiff competition from Minjee Lee and Taiwan golfer Wei-Lung Hsu. The latter was obviously the crowd favorite and received such loud cheers from fans that Korda was reminded of the adulation that Tiger Woods receives.

"I was on FaceTime with her and she was saying how proud of me she is" - Nelly Korda on her sister Jessica Korda

In Picture: Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda (Source: Getty)

While Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda's sister, wasn't physically present to cheer her on in Taiwan for her first LPGA Tour win, she did support her via FaceTime.

The latter spoke about it, saying (via Golfweek):

"I was on FaceTime with her and she was saying how proud of me she is, and you know, she was crying probably more than me today. But it's a bond, like that you just can't even think of. She's definitely my best friend. She's been there every step of the way. She knows exactly what I've gone through this year,"

Jessica Korda suffered her own woes that year. While she won her fifth LPGA Tour title in Thailand, the golfer had been struggling with pain and numbness in her face for months, having gone through a major jaw surgery. She had to follow a liquid diet for a major chunk of the season.

