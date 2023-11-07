“Only 13 shots behind the winner” – Fans react to Charlie Woods firing a bogey free final round 68 at Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship

Charlie Woods was very impressive with his game in the third round of the 2023 Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf Championship. He played a bogey-free round in the final of the tournament to score 68.

Woods finished in 17th position in a tie with Colin Hardy after playing three rounds of 73-74-68 to settle for a score of 2-over par 215.

The NUCLR Golf shared news about Charlie Woods' incredible performance on its X account with a caption stating:

"Charlie Woods fired a bogey-free final round 68 (-3) at the @nb3jgn."

Expand Tweet

He finished 13 shots behind the winner, Lucky Cruz, who finished with a score of under 11.

Fans jumped into the comments section of the post to talk about Charlie's performance and wrote:

"Only 13 shots behind the winner. Let's keep that bit quiet."

Expand Tweet

"Beautiful swing. All the same moves as Tiger" wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"His swing looks like Tigers now. Not when tiger was ripping major after major. Not even close," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship is a three-day tournament. Charlie Woods played the first round of 73 followed by a round of 74 and then finally scored 68.

He finished with a total of 2-over par 215. Lucky Cruz was impressive with his game and after playing three rounds of 68-65-69, he topped the leaderboard. He finished three strokes ahead of Jayden Jun. Kaiser Stone had a solo third-position finish while Liam Eyer finished in a two-way tie for fourth place with Kaden Puranik.

Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship:

1 Cruz, Lucky: -11

2 Jun, Jayden: -8

3 Stone, Kailer: -6

T4 Eyer, Liam: -5

T4 Puranik, Kaden: -5

T6 Amella, Gavin: -4

T6 Barnum, Brady: -4

T8 Chea, Taighan: -2

T8 Coniaris, Owen: -2

T8 Kahler, Kenyon: -2

T8 Majma, Emerson: -2

T8 Yan, Josh: -2

T13 Baker, Benjamin: -1

T13 Wilson, Aidan: -1

T15 Bolles, Owen: E

T15 Hardy, Rawson: E

T17 Barber, Colin: +2

T17 Woods, Charlie: +2

T19 Abalateo, Landon: +3

T19 Ford, Lawson: +3

T19 Heltz, Logan: +3

T22 Juarez, Romeo: +4

T22 Wheeler, Benjamin: +4

T24 Randall, Austin: +5

T24 Schwan, Ethan: +5

26 Malmandi, Aarush: +8

27 Lively, Jackson: +9

T28 Kelly, Liam: +10

T28 Minhas, Ekveer: +10

T28 Ross, Preston: +10

T31 Cesare, Ryan: +11

T31 Reyes, Khai: +11

T33 Addington, Channing: +13

T33 Roperia, Mihir: +13

35 Couey, Jason: +16

36 Holzer, Jacob: +17

37 Graham, Leo: +21

38 +31 Croft, Chase

Tiger Woods caddied for Charlie Woods at the 2023 Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship

The fifteen-time major champion, Tiger Woods, served as the caddie for his son, Charlie, at the 2023 Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship.

Earlier this year in September, when young Woods qualified for the tournament his father was carrying his bag. Charlie played two rounds of 71-66 and qualified for this week's tournament.

Back in September, speaking about his father, Charlie said (via PGA Tour):

“It’s great. We just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place. I’ll talk about the next tee shot, and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.’”

Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods last played together at the 2022 PNC Championship and will probably compete in the tournament in 2023.