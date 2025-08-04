‘Only temporary’;’She deserves it’: Golf world reacts as Jeeno Thitikul ends Nelly Korda’s 17-month reign as World No. 1

Jeeno Thitikul regained the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings following her T30 finish at the AIG Women's Open on Sunday, August 3. The Thai golfer surpassed Nelly Korda, who had held the position for 71 weeks since March 25, 2024. Korda concluded the final major with a 3-over-par 291 to finish tied for 38th.Jeeno, also known as Atthaya Thitikul, once held the World No.1 ranking for two weeks in 2022. The 22-year-old was in second place for most of the first half of 2025 but managed to secure the top spot by carding a 1-over-par 289 at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales last week.The LPGA Tour announced the player's achievement on X. The post was captioned:&quot;She’s back 😤 Jeeno Thitikul has returned to No. 1 in the @rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after her performance in Wales.&quot;The golf world had mixed reactions to Jeeno Thitikul's achievement. While some congratulated the five-time LPGA winner, others questioned how long she could maintain her ranking. Here are some comments from fans on the LPGA Tour's post:&quot;She deserves it playing well all year while Nellie has struggled,&quot; one fan wrote.Screenshot of a fan's comment - Source - @larryredwing on X&quot;She is going to stay there too,&quot; another predicted.A user's prediction - Source - @GcIander27704 on X&quot;Only temporary? @nellykorda11111 will be back firing on all cylinders,&quot; a user remarked.A fan's comment on LPGA post - Source - @Dazzapass on XOne fan left a detailed comment about Thitikul's consistency:&quot;It's not the way to regain the No. 1 ranking she was hoping for, as far as the performance at the Women's British Open is concerned, but it is what it is. CONGRATS! Her consistency pays off. Hopefully, it won't be as short-lived as it was three years ago.&quot;A fan congratulated Thitikul - Source - @bkkjoe14 on X&quot;Wow!! That’s awesome😁,&quot; one user wrote.Screenshot of a user's comment - Source - @mparks 714 on X&quot;I knew you will reach the pinacle. Congratulations and celebrations I want the world to know you are great!! Cheer Up majors next year will be yours. Good Wishes and Cheers,&quot; another fan commented.A fan's comment on Jeeno Thitikul - Source - @Shobhanroy6 on XWhile Jeeno Thitikul is ranked No. 1 on the World Golf rankings, she also leads the Race to CME Globe table with 2,204.950 points.How many events has Jeeno Thitikul won this season?Jeeno Thitikul has competed in 14 events this season and made the cut in 13 of them. She secured her fifth LPGA title at the Mizuho Americas Open in May. Thitikul has achieved eight Top 10 finishes so far, including a close call at the Amundi Evian Championship where she lost in the playoffs, settling for second place.