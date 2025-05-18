"Only Tiger Woods has done that" - Golf insider draws comparison praising Scottie Scheffler’s performance at the PGA Championship

Golf commentator Brandel Chamblee shared his take on Scottie Scheffler's performance at the ongoing 2025 PGA Championship and compared him to the sport's legend Tiger Woods.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler stands first on the leaderboard as the PGA Championship heads to the final round at Quail Hollow on Sunday. The World No. 1 played brilliant golf throughout Saturday to take a dominant lead going into Round 4.

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

Scheffler started off the second major tournament of the year with a two-under-par 69 on the first day. In round two, he shot a three-under-par 68 and followed it up with a brilliant six-under-par 65 in the third round. He shot seven birdies in round three along with an eagle to move closer to winning his third major title.

Ad

Trending

This fine performance by Scheffler was lauded by golf analyst and commentator Brandel Chamblee. He shared his appreciation in his latest post on X with a detailed comparison to Tiger Woods. Chamblee wrote:

"Scottie Scheffler is on his way to becoming one of the greatest players of all time. There has been no other player that has blended this level of proficiency and consistency in the strokes gained era, besides Tiger Woods."

Ad

He also added:

"For the third year in a row he leads strokes gained approach—gaining more than a stroke per round on the field—only Tiger Woods has done that. For the third year in a row he leads strokes total—picking up more than 2.3 strokes per round on the field—only Tiger Woods has done that."

Ad

Chamblee went on to name Scottie Scheffler, 'not Rory McIlroy', as the best driver of the golf ball as well as the best wedge player. The golf analyst based his opinion on how Scheffler drives with 'jaw-dropping power' and precision.

He also predicted that the 28-year-old golfer might win the PGA Championship this week by a wide margin and that J.T. Poston was the only one posing a challenge to Scheffler.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

J.T. Poston currently shares a tie in the third spot with Davis Riley with a 7-under-par score.

Has Scottie Scheffler won a PGA Championship title before?

No. Out of Scheffler's five appearances at the PGA Championship, his best finish was in 2023 when he was tied in the second position. Besides the missed cut in 2022, the two-time Masters winner has had great outcomes in all his appearances.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The 14-time PGA Tour winner is yet to win three of the four majors, so, remains miles away from a career Grand Slam. He has claimed two Masters titles in 2022 and 2024. His best outcome at the U.S. Open is the T2 finish in 2023 and at The Open Championship T7 last year.

Scheffler recently ended his title drought this season with his win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson played at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More