“Our priorities don’t change” – PGA Tour EVP Tyler Dennis says Jay Monahan’s health news was ‘a jolt,’ the circuit will remain on track

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will be out of office for an indefinite period to recover from an undefined medical condition. Monahan suffered vicious criticism after the surprise merger with LIV Golf, and he went on leave within a week.

In an interview with Golf Channel's Damon Hack on Wednesday, June 14, Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President of the PGA Tour, spoke on Jay Monahan and stated that the Tour will remain devoted to its players. He said:

“Last night’s news was a jolt. Our priorities don’t change. We are full steam ahead as a business. Our No. 1 focus will always be our players. That is front and center as we think about the business. We are going to continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the TOUR. We have a lot of exciting things ahead.”

Dennis went on to talk about the new agreement with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

“There’s a lot of exciting momentum. All of our priorities remain unchanged. We’re working very hard towards the definitive agreements. There will be a lot of news on that subject in the coming weeks and months. We have other exciting things, too, most importantly our 2024 schedule.

He also mentioned the ongoing major event in Los Angeles and added:

“We’re stronger than we have ever been and we are focused on the future. I think what (Monahan) would want is us to continue this incredible season we are in, and certainly this week focused on being here in the great city of Los Angeles and a fantastic venue with an exciting four days of golf ahead."

It is important to note that the US Open is scheduled to take place on June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club for the first time.

All about Jay Monahan's career

2022 Presidents Cup - Day Four

Jay Monahan was born on May 7, 1970, in Belmont, Massachusetts. He did his graduation from Belmont High School and attended Lawrenceville School for post-graduation in New Jersey.

During his time studying at Trinity College, Monahan developed an interest in golf and was an Academic All-American in his senior season.

He started his career at IMG Worldwide and played an important role in the development of the Deutsche Bank Championship and became the first director of the tournament at the age of 32.

Jay Monahan had also worked in sales for the Fenway Sports Group before joining the PGA Tour in 2008. He joined the Tour as the executive director of The Players Championship and was then promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Offer in 2013.

Jay Monahan also served as Deputy Commissioner for two years and was then promoted to Chief Operating Officer. He took over as Commissioner of the Tour after Tim Finchem announced his retirement in 2017.

Earlier in February 2022, the CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, wrote to Monahan, requesting that the Saudi circuit coexist. However, he declined the offer and remained committed to the Tour. Nonetheless, Monahan dropped a bombshell earlier this month when he announced a partnership with LIV Golf.

Poll : 0 votes