Overjoyed Amanda Balionis celebrates engagement of her friend as she drops 15-photo-long dump

Amanda Balionis is currently enjoying a couple of days off before flying off to the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at the Muirfield Golf Club in Ohio. She flew back home after completing the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas last week and shared a 15-photo carousel.

Ad

She also celebrated the engagement of her friend Rachel Morris, who is the associate head coach of the Indiana Volleyball team. Along with that, she shared various pictures from the last week or so and wrote:

"Summer I can feel ya ☀️"

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis is quite active on Instagram, with around 350K followers and shares regular updates about her day-to-day life with her fans.

As visible from the 15-photo carousel, Balionis is a huge animal lover, especially dogs. She even has an NGO named Puppies and Golf, which supports and promotes organizations that connect humans and dogs with an emphasis on military veterans.

She started this journey in 2020 and has found immense success over the years in her journey of giving back to society. Along with donations, Puppies and Golf raises funds through the sale of merchandise, with shirts, baby onesies and bibs.

Ad

Why did Amanda Balionis start Puppies and Golf?

Amanda Balionis was working with the PGA Tour initially and was volunteering for K9s for Warriors, making her feel gratified. However, when she moved to San Diego for her new job with Callaway, all of a sudden, she felt a bit unfulfilled despite loving her job.

She found a friend who owned an apparel company called Puppies Make Me Happy, which proved to be an inspiration for Puppies and Golf. Balionis started her merchandise with all the proceeds going to K9s for Warriors.

Ad

Amanda Balionis at the 2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

After a while, she realized that people were passionate about this and there was room to grow Puppies and Golf bigger.

Ad

"Once I realized that I had something here that people were getting behind and were as passionate about as I was, I realized there was definitely room to grow Puppies and Golf into something bigger," Balionis said (via Golf Digest).

"I wanted to continue to support K9s for Warriors but also all of these incredible animal rescues across the country and connect them to the golf community, who seemed to have this huge passion for dogs. Everyone loves golf. Everyone loves dogs. And when you combine the two, great things happen," she added.

Ad

She continued further and talked about her mission with the NGO:

"I want Puppies and Golf to be a resource for people, not only for education, but if people are thinking about adopting or fostering for the first time, they can find everything they need on our website. I want to be a proactive resource rather than a reactive place where people can donate, which, of course, they will be able to do as well."

Since its inception in 2020, they have donated over $500,000 to shelters and various animal welfare organizations across the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More