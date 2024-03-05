“OWGR doesn’t mean ‘world’” “The audacity” – Fans divided as Joaquin Niemann falls to rank 76 in the OWGR despite LIV Golf Jeddah win

Fans on social media have reacted to Joaquin Niemann slipping down in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The Chilean golfer's current ranking is 76th, even after he won two tournaments on the Saudi circuit in the last few weeks.

Niemann emerged victorious at the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event and then won the LIV Golf Jeddah event last week. However, despite his resounding victories, Niemann's world ranking has only fallen.

As he plays on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, the Chilean does not receive any ranking points. This has led to a significant drop in his world ranking despite winning the LIV Golf event in Jeddah last weekend by four strokes.

Recently, Nuclr Golf shared a post about Joaquin Niemann's decline in the OWGR on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"JUST IN: Following his victory at LIV Golf Jeddah, Joaquin Niemann has fallen from #72 to #76 in the OWGR. Niemann won 3 times over the last 3 months, (Australian open, LIV Mayakoba, LIV Jeddah) and finished T4 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. What are your thoughts on the OWGR?"

Expand Tweet

Fans in the comments section expressed their take on the same. One user commented:

"OWGR doesn’t mean “world”."

Expand Tweet

"The audacity," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another fan jotted that LIV should meet the requirements needed to gain OWGR points. The fan commented:

"Shame he doesn’t play more events with OWGR points. Maybe LIV should do what’s needed to meet the requirements like every other tour."

Expand Tweet

"Clearly OWGR is flawed at the moment but maybe LIV should play 36 in carts on day 1 & keep it a 3 day event with 4 rounds of golf. The golf world is not going to just change the rules for the 15 guys on LIV that matter. The rest of LIV is pretty irrelevant," jotted another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is Joaquin Niemann's best OWGR ranking?

Before joining LIV Golf, Joaquin Niemann was ranked 15th in the world while playing on the PGA Tour in 2022. However, since joining LIV, his ranking has dropped consistently.

Niemann reached his highest ranking of 15th after finishing T35 at the 2022 Masters tournament but slipped to 19th by the end of the year. In late 2023, he fell out of the top 80.

Despite some improvements, such as finishing fifth at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in 2023 and winning the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open, his ranking hasn't changed much.

Currently, Scottie Scheffler sits at the top position in the OWGR, followed by Rory McIlroy and the recent member of LIV, Jon Rahm. In fact, Rahm is the only LIV golfer ranked within the top 10 in the world.

Tyrrell Hatton, who joined the Saudi circuit last month, currently sits in the 17th position while Brooks Koepka ranks 30th.