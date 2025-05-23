Paige Spiranac announces an interesting service in new tease video: “This could be you”

Paige Spiranac recently announced a new collaboration with Blue Tees Golf. She shared the teaser video on her Instagram stories on Friday (May 23).
Spiranac can be seen offering an interesting service as she appears to be teaching and playing golf with Emmy Award winning sportscaster Nick Gismondi in the new tease video. The former had opted for a white dress for the video.
Sharing the reel on her story, she wrote:
"This could be you"
Blue Tees Golf manufactures and sells premium golf accessories such as rangefinders, GPS speakers, GPS golf watches, ringers, etc. The company's new collaboration with Paige Spiranac is already making waves on social media.
In one hour, the teaser reel has garnered over 51.8K views (at the time of writing). The caption of the reel promised that more details will soon be shared with fans.
"That’s one of the weirdest things that you have to kind of deal with online" - Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac built a successful career in social media after her early retirement from professional golf. She became one of the pioneers in golf content creation, which led to the boom this category is now experiencing.
The 32-year-old is an experienced content creator, having worked in the field for over a decade. She has collaborated with mutliple brands over the years such as Callaway, LA Golf, SportsGrid, Rewind Golf, etc. and more recently Blue Tees Golf. However, even she is not immune to insecurities.
In 2024, the social media personality revealed her insecurites about her online presence.
"I think one of the weirdest things about being on social media is how people critique the smallest things about you," she said via SI Swimsuit.
"Every day, it’s like ‘She looks thinner, or fatter, or her face looks different, or did she get this done or that done?’ and the pictures are taken like a day apart, (but) people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she had all this work done, she had her teeth done or she had this done’ and all this stuff and there’s always speculation about every little part of my body, which can make you at times very insecure," she added.
Spiranac also admitted that at times she got "scared" about posting content thinking about the audience reception.
"And I’m really trying to get out of that, but that’s one of the weirdest things that you have to kind of deal with online," she said.
The former golfer last competed at the second Creator Classic of the year ahead of the Truist Championship earlier this month. She finished T2 at the event with a score of 8 over par.