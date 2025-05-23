Paige Spiranac announces an interesting service in new tease video: “This could be you”

Paige Spiranac recently announced a new collaboration with Blue Tees Golf. She shared the teaser video on her Instagram stories on Friday (May 23).

Ad

Spiranac can be seen offering an interesting service as she appears to be teaching and playing golf with Emmy Award winning sportscaster Nick Gismondi in the new tease video. The former had opted for a white dress for the video.

Sharing the reel on her story, she wrote:

"This could be you"

Image via _paige.renee

Blue Tees Golf manufactures and sells premium golf accessories such as rangefinders, GPS speakers, GPS golf watches, ringers, etc. The company's new collaboration with Paige Spiranac is already making waves on social media.

Ad

Trending

In one hour, the teaser reel has garnered over 51.8K views (at the time of writing). The caption of the reel promised that more details will soon be shared with fans.

"That’s one of the weirdest things that you have to kind of deal with online" - Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac built a successful career in social media after her early retirement from professional golf. She became one of the pioneers in golf content creation, which led to the boom this category is now experiencing.

Ad

The 32-year-old is an experienced content creator, having worked in the field for over a decade. She has collaborated with mutliple brands over the years such as Callaway, LA Golf, SportsGrid, Rewind Golf, etc. and more recently Blue Tees Golf. However, even she is not immune to insecurities.

In 2024, the social media personality revealed her insecurites about her online presence.

"I think one of the weirdest things about being on social media is how people critique the smallest things about you," she said via SI Swimsuit.

Ad

"Every day, it’s like ‘She looks thinner, or fatter, or her face looks different, or did she get this done or that done?’ and the pictures are taken like a day apart, (but) people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she had all this work done, she had her teeth done or she had this done’ and all this stuff and there’s always speculation about every little part of my body, which can make you at times very insecure," she added.

Ad

Spiranac also admitted that at times she got "scared" about posting content thinking about the audience reception.

"And I’m really trying to get out of that, but that’s one of the weirdest things that you have to kind of deal with online," she said.

The former golfer last competed at the second Creator Classic of the year ahead of the Truist Championship earlier this month. She finished T2 at the event with a score of 8 over par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More