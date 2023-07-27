Paige Spiranac backs Sungjae Im to 'get it done' at 2023 3M Open - "One of the best iron players on Tour"

Paige Spiranac is pretty statistical when it comes to choosing her favorite to win a golf tournament. Every week, the social media golf influencer gives her top pick for upcoming PGA Tour events.
Spiranac chose Rory McIlroy to win the 2023 Scottish Open and he was successful. Her favorites also performed well at the 2023 Open Championship. And now as the PGA Tour prepares for its next event, Spiranac returns with her odd picks.
The American golfer turned influencer recently shared her 3M Open picks on Instagram. Paige believes Sungjae Im will win the title this week. She stated:
"Sungjae has been wrecking up these top twenties and he hasn't quite been able to get it done. But he is one of the best iron players on Tour and with a week that has a bit of a weaker field, I think Sungjae can get it done."
The 3M Open Championship will begin on Thursday, July 27, and will continue through the weekend, culminating on Sunday, July 30, at the TPC Twin Cities Links.
This week's field is comparably weak to the last few weeks' tournaments. Nonetheless, some top-ranked golfers like Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sepp Straka will compete in the event.
3M Open Odds picks
According to golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad, Cameron Young has the best chance to win the event this week. His odds for the week are +1400 followed by Sungjae Im and Tony Finau.
Here are Nejad's odd picks for the 3M Open Championship:
- Cameron Young +1400
- Sungjae Im +1600
- Tony Finau +1600
- Hideki Matsuyama +1600
- Emiliano Grillo +2200
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Sepp Straka +2500
- Ludvig Aberg +2800
- Gary Woodland +3500
- Adam Hadwin +3500
- Cam Davis +3500
- Aaron Rai +4000
- Sahith Theegala +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Eric Cole +4500
- J.T. Poston +5000
- Lucas Glover +5000
- Keith Mitchell +5000
- Beau Hossler +5500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- J.J. Spaun +5500
- Austin Eckroat +5500
- Ryan Fox +5500
- Patrick Rodgers +5500
- Mark Hubbard +6000
- Taylor Pendrith +6000
- Doug Ghim +6500
- Vincent Norrman +6500
- Alex Noren +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- Cameron Champ +7500
- Justin Suh +7500
- Garrick Higgo +7500
- Adam Svensson +8000
- Lee Hodges +8000
- Tom Hoge +8000
- Sam Bennett +8500
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Greyson Sigg +9000
- Peter Kuest +9000
- Matt Kuchar +9000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
- Brandon Wu +10000
- Ben Griffin +10000
- Taylor Montgomery +10000
- Nate Lashley +10000
- Davis Thompson +10000
- K.H. Lee +10000
- Ryan Palmer +10000
- Sam Stevens +10000
- Chez Reavie +10000
- S.H. Kim +12500
- Will Gordon +12500
- Dylan Wu +12500
- Michael Kim +12500
- MJ Daffue +12500
- Matt NeSmith +12500
- Nick Hardy +12500
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Ryan Gerard +15000
- Billy Horschel +15000
- Chesson Hadley + 15000
- Andrew Novak + 15000
- C.T. Pan + 15000
- Carson Young + 15000
- Grayson Murray + 15000
- Mackenzie Hughes + 15000
- Callum Tarren + 15000
- Stewart Cink + 15000
- Joel Dahmen + 17500
- Ben Martin + 17500
- Harry Hall + 17500
- Adam Long + 17500
- Chad Ramey + 17500
- David Lipsky + 17500
- Justin Lower + 20000
- Troy Merritt + 20000
- James Hahn + 20000
- Sam Ryder + 20000
- Kevin Streelman + 20000
- Tyler Duncan + 22500
- Patton Kizzire + 25000
- Scott Piercy + 25000
- Erik van Rooyen + 25000
- Carl Yuan + 27500
- Peter Malnati + 30000
- Charley Hoffman + 30000
- Brice Garnett + 30000
- Zac Blair + 30000
- Trey Mullinax + 30000
- Zecheng Dou + 30000
- Robby Shelton + 35000
- Frankie Capan III + 35000
- Aaron Baddeley + 35000
- Lanto Griffin + 35000
- Trevor Cone + 35000
- Kevin Chappell + 35000
- Austin Smotherman + 40000
- Doc Redman + 40000
- Martin Laird + 40000
- Augusto Nunez + 40000
- Brent Grant + 40000
- Jimmy Walker + 40000
- Ryan Armour + 40000
- Tano Goya + 40000
- Harry Higgs + 40000
- Ryan Moore + 40000
- Richy Werenski + 50000
- Austin Cook + 50000
- Cameron Percy + 50000
- Matti Schmid + 50000
- Jonathan Byrd + 50000
- Kevin Roy + 50000
- Harrison Endycott + 50000
- Satoshi Kodaira + 50000
- Kramer Hickok + 50000
- Kelly Kraft + 50000
- Henrik Norlander + 50000
- Cody Gribble + 50000
- Robert Streb + 50000
- Russell Knox + 50000
- Sean O'Hair + 50000
- Kevin Tway + 50000
- Martin Trainer + 75000
- Jason Dufner + 75000
- Hank Lebioda + 75000
- Scott Harrington + 75000
- Brandt Snedeker + 75000
- Ben Taylor + 75000
- Preston Summerhays + 75000
- Michael Gligic + 75000
- Ryan Brehm + 75000
- Nico Echavarria + 75000
- Caleb VanArragon + 75000
- Jim Herman + 75000
- Tyson Alexander + 75000
- Dylan Frittelli + 75000
- Andrew Landry + 100000
- Brandon Matthews + 100000
- Trevor Werbylo + 100000
- Kyle Westmoreland + 100000
- Matthias Schwab + 100000
- Brian Stuard + 100000
- Paul Haley II + 100000
- Derek Hitchner + 100000
- Brian Gay + 150000
- Max McGreevy + 200000
- Nick Watney + 200000
- Thomas Lehman + 250000
- David Hearn + 250000
- Eric Rolland + 250000
- Chad Collins + 250000