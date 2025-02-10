Paige Spiranac celebrates nailing her Super Bowl Gatorade prediction

Social media influencer Paige Spiranac celebrated nailing her Super Bowl Gatorade prediction. The 31-year-old accurately predicted that the Gatorade color would be yellow.

In Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 victory. Eagles players celebrated their win by pouring yellow Gatorade over head coach Nick Sirianni.

In a post on X, Spiranac wrote:

"Good news is I called the Gatorade color correctly"

The Gatorade shower tradition started in 1980. As per the tradition, the winning team players dump a cooler full of liquid, mostly Gatorade with ice, over their coach's head. In the last few years, purple, blue and orange have been the colours of Gatorade.

Super Bowl LIX (2025): Philadelphia Eagles – Yellow Gatorade

Philadelphia Eagles – Yellow Gatorade Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Kansas City Chiefs – Purple Gatorade

Kansas City Chiefs – Purple Gatorade Super Bowl LVII (2023): Kansas City Chiefs – Purple Gatorade

Kansas City Chiefs – Purple Gatorade Super Bowl LVI (2022): Los Angeles Rams – Blue Gatorade

Los Angeles Rams – Blue Gatorade Super Bowl LV (2021): Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Blue Gatorade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Blue Gatorade Super Bowl LIV (2020): Kansas City Chiefs – Orange Gatorade

Kansas City Chiefs – Orange Gatorade Super Bowl LIII (2019): New England Patriots – Blue Gatorade

New England Patriots – Blue Gatorade Super Bowl LII (2018): Philadelphia Eagles – Yellow Gatorade

Philadelphia Eagles – Yellow Gatorade Super Bowl LI (2017): New England Patriots – No Gatorade shower

New England Patriots – No Gatorade shower Super Bowl 50 (2016): Denver Broncos – Orange Gatorade

Paige Spiranac cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl

Paige Spiranac cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX. Ahead of the game, she posted a picture wearing a white crop top with the text "Shakes for Philadelphia Touchdowns" and another picture with a red and white top of Kansas City Chiefs with a side profile view. She wrote on X:

"Eagles or Chiefs?"

During the match, she took to X and wrote:

"If you feel the ground moving don’t worry it’s just me shaking for all these touchdowns."

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl LIX held at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome with a decisive victory of 40-22. The Eagles led the game from the beginning with Quarterback Jalen Hurts's two touchdowns. After halftime, they were 24-0.

The Chiefs struggled in the first half but managed to score two consolation touchdowns by rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Eagles and Chiefs previously faced each other in the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs emerged victorious by 38-35.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac also attended Super Bowl LIX's Opening Night at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans last Monday. She wore a black outfit with a turtleneck dress and a black belt. She wrote on X:

"Opening night!"

In another clip from the event, Spiranac made a fun bet. She predicted that reporters would ask Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about his girlfriend in less than five minutes. True to her prediction, Kelce was asked if there was a particular dish or type of food that Taylor Swift prepared that he loved and believed could fuel him for the big game, in three minutes.

