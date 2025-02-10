Paige Spiranac shares her idea for the next Halftime show after Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance 

Paige Spiranac shared her idea for the halftime show after Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl 59. On Sunday, February 9, the Philadelphia Eagles competed against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and registered a win in the game.

During the halftime show of the NFL's prestigious championship, Kendrick Lamar stole the show with his half-time performance. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Paige Spiranac shared her idea for the next Super Bowl. She suggested country music. Spiranac wrote:

"Hear me out a country music halftime show next"

Paige Spiranac closely followed Super Bowl LIX. Ahead of the game, she posted a collage of her pictures wearing Eagles and Chiefs crop tops while asking the fans for their favorite pick for the championship. She wrote:

"Eagles or Chiefs?"

Paige Spiranac is pretty active on social media platforms. She boasts around one million followers on X and four million on Instagram.

Paige Spiranac cheers for the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX

Spiranac constantly shared posts about the NFL's Super Bowl since the Eagles and Chiefs earned their spots in the big event. During the Super Bowl 59 championship game, she posted a picture of her wearing a top with the text saying:

"Shakes for Philadelphia touchdowns."

The 31-year-old even added a hilarious caption as she cheered for the Eagles at the big event. She wrote:

"If you feel the ground moving don’t worry it’s just me shaking for all these touchdowns."

Notably, as the Eagles won Super Bowl 59, she made another tweet, writing:

"Good news is I called the Gatorade color correctly"

The Eagles were phenomenal with their win in Super Bowl LIX and won the championship for the second time. Meanwhile, the Chiefs were aiming for a historic victory to complete the three-peat and become the first team in NFL history to win three back-to-back Super Bowl championships. However, they had a tough time on Sunday and lost the game.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Super Bowl, Paige Spiranac had attended last week's WM Phoenix Open. The PGA Tour event was held from February 6 to 9 in Arizona, and during the third round of the tournament on Saturday, February 8, Spiranac was in attendance.

The tournament finally concluded on February 9, with Thomas Detry registering a seven-stroke win in the game. He had an incredible start after opening the campaign with a round of 66.

He played the next three rounds of 64, 65, and 65 to settle for a total of 24-under. Meanwhile, Michael Kim and Daniel Berger tied for second at 17-under. Scottie Scheffler also played in the tournament, and he finished in a tie for 25th place.

