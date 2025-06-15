Paige Spiranac defends Rory McIlroy’s club throw despite heavy backlash at 2025 US Open 

As the final round of the 2025 U.S. Open is currently underway, Paige Spiranac opened up regarding an issue that has gripped the Oakmont Country Club this week. Rory McIlroy once again threw his driver away in the middle of Round 4 On Sunday, June 15, triggering a fresh backlash from the golf community.
McIlroy has gained waves due to avoiding media interactions, destroying a USGA tee marker, and throwing his golf club during the third and final U.S. Open round. Paige Spiranac, one of the leading golf content creators, issued a social media post to show her support for the struggling veteran.
Fans at Oakmont witnessed McIlroy throwing the golf club in frustration, which catapulted to some yards, bounced off the greens and came back in his hand. While reacting to a viral video of this incident, Paige Spiranac explained that it's common to throw clubs away. She further complimented McIlroy's throw via a post on X (previously Twitter). She wrote:
"I’m sure people are going to be mad at him for throwing a club but 1. We’ve all been there and have thrown a golf club 2. This was sick."
McIlroy's behavior throughout the tournament has garnered enough criticism from the fans. Paige Spiranac's post comes at a time when the golfer was already under the challenging conditions at Oakmont Country Club.
Spiranac might not be a part of the pro golf circuit, but she understands the tough nature of the 125th U.S. Open venue. Four days ago, she claimed in a video that Oakmont CC is going to be a 'grueling test'. Spiranac's knowledge comes from her experience in the venue during the 2025 USGA Creator's Day.
It should be noted that this is not the first time Spiranac has reacted to an issue involving a Northern Irishman star.
Paige Spiranac takes stand as Rory McIlroy avoids media interactions
During the 2025 PGA Championship, the news of McIlroy's non-conforming driver went viral and, he stopped media interactions entirely. This week also, McIlroy denied talking with the press. Later on, he took a firm stand for himself, claiming that it was his right.
However, Paige Spiranac supported the golfer amid the latter facing repeated social media trials. The content creator claimed that it depends on McIlroy if he wants to talk with the press or not.
Spiranac shared a post on X about the six-time major champion, writing:
"Might be an unpopular opinion here but he doesn’t have to talk to the media if he doesn’t want to. It’s not required. And why would he when everyone is always analyzing and criticizing his every move. There is clearly something more going on none of us are privy to so maybe let’s not all pile on."
Spiranac has been a popular voice in golf besides creating golf-related content. Even in the past, she has been part of some controversial takes and heated debates, most notably about the pace of play issue.