Paige Spiranac reveals her “huge passion” that is the secret behind her success on social media

Grass League announced on Wednesday (May 28) that Paige Spiranac had joined their front office. According to the social media personality, she will be involved in "brand development, digital marketing, brand engagement, seeking out new team owners, talent and sponsors."
Spiranac took over Grass League's Instagram account after the announcement to conduct a fun Q&A session with her fans on their Instagram stories. When a fan asked her what excited her the most about her new position, she replied:
"Marketing and brand development is a huge passion of mine and I feel like it's one of the key aspects on why I have been successful."
The golf content creator further added that her passion for these aspects have also played a big role in building bonds with brands over the course of her career. She mentioned that so far she has always used her skills for her own career growth.
"It's nice to branch out and use the skill set that I have to help a company and brand that I truly believe in. And I am excited to see where this could go."
Grass League is reportedly the world's first high stakes par-3 golf league. The next tournament slated in the tour's calendar is the Summer Grind which will take place from August 30th to 31st, 2025. It will be the first event conducted outside Arizona.
The Summer Grind will be the final tournament before the GL Championship in December.
"One thing that is really big for me is developing talent" - Paige Spiranac
A key aspect of the new role that Paige Spiranac has taken up with Grass League is nurturing talent and she is thrilled about getting that opportunity. She said (via Forbes):
"One thing that is really big for me is developing talent. There are so many talented players and also future personalities playing in Grass League.
"There are so many, and that’s what’s so exciting about it. That’s why I can’t wait to start really working on the digital marketing and development of the strategy of how to get these players out there."
Spiranac mentioned Austin Quick who she played junior golf with. Although he reportedly has a "normal job", he still plays golf at a "high level". Calling him "one of the funniest guys" she knows, the social media influencer added that there was "so much to him".
"There are so many stories like that, and I can’t wait for the storytelling that is about to happen," she said.
Paige Spiranac is an icon when it comes to the world of social media. After her early retirement from professional golf, she built a successful career in the field, becoming one of the pioneers of golf content creation. She laid the foundation to what is now a booming field with several upcoming talents on various social media platforms.