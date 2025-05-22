  • home icon
  • Golf
  "Why don't you post actual golf content?" - Paige Spiranac hits back at critics questioning her social media content

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 22, 2025 18:47 GMT
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Paige Spiranac's content is often subject to criticism among the golf community. Despite the fact that she claims to be a golf content creator, the YouTuber rarely posts golf content on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter). Fans and critics see this as hypocrisy, but Spiranac recently answered it with her latest post on X.

Paige Spiranac responded through a question to herself in which she promoted her YouTube account. In her X post, she suggested that folks who do not think of her as a golf content maker should check out her YouTube channel. Spiranac also listed all of her vlogs and material categories she published on the channel. The post read:

"“Why don’t you post actual golf content?” Me with a full YouTube channel filled with course vlogs, golf instruction, golf club reviews and more lol click here to see - http://youtube.com/@PaigeSpiranac."
Paige Spiranac recently competed in the Creator Classic in Philadelphia. She partnered with Tyler Toney and Matt Scharff but her team was unable to advance to the finals after a putting playoff. Her team finished with a total score of eight strokes over par.

Here's a look at the leaderboard:

1st place:

  • Team: Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, Sabrina Andolpho.
  • Score: +3

Tied for 2nd place (All at +8):

  • Team: Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, Erik Anders Lang.
  • Team: Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley, Claire Hogle.
  • Team: Tyler Toney, Matt Scharff, Paige Spiranac.
Paige Spiranac calls out a Marvel star as a 'slow golfer'

Syndication: Springfield - Source: Imagn
Paige Spiranac recently appeared on the VIP Skratch show, where she revealed the slowest Hollywood golfer with whom she has played. Spiranac has collaborated with several well-known industry figures, but Chris Pratt is one man she would not want in her group.

While talking about the Marvel actor, Paige Spiranac stated:

"He was very slow. Might be the slowest golfer I’ve ever played with. Super nice guy, unbelievably slow. We were like, four holes behind on a nine-hole little thing and they were like, 'You need to speed it up'. And he had all these people around him and he’d tell these amazing stories, and we were like, ‘Hit the golf ball.'"
The VIP Skratch posted the video on their official Instagram page with a funny caption that read:

"You do NOT want to be stuck in the group behind Chris Pratt. 😂 @_paige.renee joined this week’s episode of the Vanity Index Podcast to talk about playing with celebrity golfers, what she would do as Commissioner of the PGA TOUR, losing a golf bet to Colt Knost and a surprising fact about Tiger Woods. Watch the full video at the link in bio or listen and subscribe on Apple and Spotify."
While discussing Pratt's game, Spirinac also revealed that when she was in a group with the Jurassic World actor, it took the group 3 hours and 30 minutes to play 9 holes.

