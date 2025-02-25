Paige Spiranac drops 'hot take' on low-handicap golfers' tee box picks in new series debut

Paige Spiranac dropped her 'hot take' suggesting that golfers' tee box selections should be decided by their handicaps and not their personal choice. The 31-year-old is among the top golf influencers in the world and regularly shares her views about different topics from the game of golf.

Ad

In the first video of her new series Smokin' Hot Takes, Spiranac said that golfers without handicaps should play from the forward tees while golfers with sub-three handicaps should play from the back tees. She said:

"Oh, this one's going to ruffle some feathers. The tee box that you play at a golf course should be decided by your handicap, not your personal preference. If you show up to the golf course without a handicap, then you should play the forward tees. If you want to play the tips, then you have to be a sub three handicap."

Ad

Trending

"I think this will improve pace of play and people will have a lot more fun and it will also take away the decision on where they want to play or not play. It's decided by your handicap. And if you want to play forward, fine, but you can't play back until you improve your handicap. That's my hot take," she added.

Ad

Ad

Spiranac recently also sparked discussion after she expressed that she favors the removal of AimPoint. She added that it slows down the pace of play and disrupts the natural flow of the game. She also said that slow players will remain slow regardless of AimPoint but showed concern about how it was used for tap-ins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Incidentally, this is not the first time she has spoken out against slow play. Paige Spiranac played collegiate golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University before turning into a golf influencer after she failed to get an LPGA Tour card.

Paige Spiranac wants to get "nasty at golf" in 2025

Paige Spiranac speaks onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 - Source: Getty

Paige Spiranac recently reflected on her journey as a golf influencer in a recent video on her YouTube channel. She shared a lesson and also shared her goals which she wants to achieve in 2025.

Ad

Spiranac said that when she started her journey as a golf influencer, she had no media training and she chose brutal honesty about herself instead. She said that she viewed her emotional openness as a weakness and often was criticised for playing the victim but she stood by her decision to be open.

Spiranac said on her YouTube channel:

"So throughout these 10 years, I think one thing that was the biggest lesson that I learned is that being emotional, being emotional, being emotional is okay. And it's good to be vulnerable." [13:22-13:38]

Ad

Talking about her goals for 2025, she said she was energized by the current and potential opportunities.

"I want to just get super physically fit and, like, again, like, still nasty at golf. Those are two things I want to do," she added [30:35- 30:42].

Paige Spiranac has amassed a following of 4 million on Instagram, 3.6 million on Facebook, and more than a million on TikTok. She also has 439k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback