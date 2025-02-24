Paige Spiranac takes firm stance on slow play despite admitting she tries not to “enforce it too hard”

Paige Spiranac recently appeared as a guest on Dan Rapaport’s live golf show, Dan on Golf. While on the show, she expressed her feelings about slow play, saying she “despises” it but tries not to rush it when playing with other golfers.

Spiranac’s amateur golf career was filled with several victories, including the West Region Player of the Year victory and the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play win. The 31-year-old American turned pro in 2015 and won her only tour victory on the Cactus Tour in 2016. She retired three years later.

Although Paige Spiranac no longer plays professional golf, she is an instructor and one of the most popular golf influencers. She often posts golf-related content on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

On Monday, 24 February, Spiranac shared her views on slow pace of play while on Dan on Golf. Dan Rapaport asked:

“So, how much do you hate slow play? Because I think it’s like more than anyone.” [33:38]

Spiranac replied:

“I despise slow play. After Junior golf, College golf, Peer professional, and then, amateur golf again, I can't do it, I can’t do it.”

Rapaport then asked the former professional golfer how fast she plays when she’s playing for fun and how she balances it out when playing with others. Paige Spiranac responded by saying she usually tries not to enforce it.

“I try not to enforce it too hard when I'm playing with other people, because you're right, like, you don't want to be rushed. But when it's your time to go, you don't need to tell me a whole 15 minute story about the first time you picked up a golf club,” Spiranac said.

“Like that's the thing that really bothers me. If I'm going out by myself for a twilight round of golf, I can get it done very quickly and that's how I prefer to play,” she concluded.

Paige Spiranac is set to make an appearance in the upcoming Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass on March 12. She will not compete in the event but will be on the broadcast team, joined by Dan Rapaport, Shane Bacon, and Doug Smith.

Paige Spiranac shares unspoken rules of golf etiquette

Paige Spiranac tees off from the 1st hole during Day Three of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic- Source: Getty

Paige Spiranac does not shy away from expressing her views on the game of golf. Recently, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some tips on the unspoken rules of golf etiquette.

"It’s time to look like an expert golfer and I’m here to help you. One of my biggest pet peeves is when more experienced golfers gatekeep these rules, then complain about new golfers in the game. We’re changing that,” Spiranac said via X.

The 31-year-old golf instructor advised her followers not to change into their golf shoes in the parking lot but to arrive fully dressed or change in the locker room.

She also added that it is proper etiquette to stand in front of a playing partner while on the course, not behind them or down the line.

