Will Paige Spiranac play in the next Creator Classic event? Field explored

The Creator Classic event returns on March 12, and fans are curious to know if Paige Spiranac will be playing in it. The tournament held its inaugural event in 2024 and will return for its second edition at TPC Sawgrass.

Paige Spiranac is a former pro golfer, who turned pro in 2015 and made her debut on The Cactus Tour in Queen Creek, Arizona. The 31-year-old American finished ninth in the 2016 CoBank Colorado Women’s Open and second at Legacy, Phoenix, Arizona, that same year.

Spiranac attempted to get her LPGA Tour card in 2016 but did not meet the qualifications. As of 2025, she is considered one of the most popular golf social media influencers. The former pro golfer creates different types of content on several social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

In 2024, Spiranac competed in the Creator Classic, finishing with a score of 2-over. The 31-year-old golf influencer will not be teeing off at TPC Sawgrass this year. However, she will attend the event as part of the broadcast team. Golf media personalities such as Shane Bacon, Doug Smith, and Dan Rapaport will also join Spiranac on the broadcast team.

The event will feature some of golf’s biggest YouTube names and social media personalities. Returning stars such as George Bryan, Wesley Bryan, and Fat Perez will be competing in the field. However, it is still unknown if defending champion Luke Kwon will be in the field this year.

Here’s a look at the field for the 2025 Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass:

Wesley Bryan

George Bryan

Fat Perez

Gabby Golf Girl

Roger Steele

Grant Horvat

Tisha Alyn

Kyle Berkshire

Chris Solomon

TBD: A personality from Barstool Sports

PGA Tour Creator Classic returns with three new events

The inaugural Creator Classic event was off to a strong start, as the tournament had over 2.6 million YouTube streams when it debuted. It also had many spectators who watched it live on ESPN+.

Following this success, the PGA Tour has decided to invest more in YouTube golf by announcing that there will be a Creator Series consisting of three Creator events in 2025.

The first event will be the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass on March 12. The second event will be held ahead of the Truist Championship at Wissahickon Course on May 7, and the third will be at East Lake Golf Club on August 20.

This year, the Creator Classic format consists of eight holes of stroke play. It will start on the par-4 10th hole and conclude on the 17th. The top three players will compete in a one-hole sudden-death playoff to determine the winner.

The event will be live-streamed on the PGA Tour YouTube channel and will also air on Golf Channel and ESPN+. Fans can also watch the event on the PGA Tour channel on Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Tubi, Fire TV, and Xumo Play.

