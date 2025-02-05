Golf insider launches 'really hot take' on Scottie Scheffler's results at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, is getting ready to play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC, Scottsdale. Golf insider Dan Rapaport has launched a “really hot take” on Scheffler’s results, predicting that the Word No. 1 will emerge as the winner of the WM Phoenix Open this year.

Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and has 13 PGA Tour wins and two Major championship titles to his name. He recently suffered a hand injury, which caused him to miss two PGA Tour events this year. However, he made his 2025 season debut at the just-concluded AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will also tee off on the greens at TPC, Scottsdale on February 6.

Dan Rapaport, a journalist who covers the game of golf, was present to watch Scottie Scheffler put in some practice shots ahead of the WM Phoenix Open. He commended Scheffler for finishing top 10 at Pebble Beach even with a hand injury. Rapaport also predicted that the 13-time PGA Tour winner would be victorious at the end of the tournament as several top-notch players like Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are absent.

"Yeah, so I got a super hot take, really hot take. I want everyone to be ready for this. That guy’s gonna win the tournament,” Dan Rapaport said while referring to Scheffler via X (formerly Twitter).

"Top 10 last week after slicing his hand open. He’s won here before, he’s the best player on the planet. Rory is not playing, Xander is not playing, that guy is gonna win,” he concluded.

Scottie Scheffler won the WM Phoenix Open back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 and finished third in 2024. The World No.1 will compete against stars such as Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, and Charley Hoffman in this year's edition.

A look at Scottie Scheffler’s WM Phoenix Open results in past years

Scottie Scheffler has competed in the WM Phoenix Open five times in the past. He played every year consecutively from 2020 to 2024 and this year will be his sixth time competing in the tournament.

In 2021, Scheffler finished in 7th position, with a round score of 67-65-66-70. The following year, he secured his first PGA Tour win at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. In the final round of the tournament, he birdied four holes in a row and defeated Patrick Cantlay in a three-hole playoff. It was Scheffler's first PGA Tour title.

In 2023, the American defended his title and emerged as the winner after playing a bogey-free final round with 6-under 65. The win added another feather in his illustrious cap.

The following year, 2024, Scheffler sought to become a three-time WM Phoenix Open winner, but his three-peat bid fell short and he finished at T3.

