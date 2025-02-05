PGA Tour viewership skyrockets to 3 million for final round of 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am came to a conclusion last week. This tournament, which was played between January 30th and February 2nd at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, was won by Rory McIlroy, who registered his 27th PGA Tour win and 42nd professional win.
While the tournament ended on a high note for Rory, Pebble Beach Pro-Am officials will be happy with the response the final round of the event got. As per Golfweek, the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am topped a viewership of 3 million for the final round.
It's worth noting that it's the second time in four years that the viewership for the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am has skyrocketed to 3 million. The biggest viewership the tournament witnessed was in 2021 when 4.19 million viewers tuned in to watch Daniel Berger win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The viewership received by Pebble Beach in the final round is better than what the Farmers Insurance Open and American Express received this year. It will be interesting to see how the PGA Tour continues to perform in terms of viewership in the coming events.
How much money did the golfers earn at the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
The 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am had a total purse of $20 million. Tournament winner Rory McIlroy walked away with the lion's share of this purse, $3.6 million. Shane Lowry, who finished in second place, earned $2,160,000, while Lucas Glover and Justin Rose earned $1,160,000 each for their T3 finish.
Here is a detailed look at the payout at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- 1 Rory McIlroy -21 $3,600,000
- 2 Shane Lowry -19 $2,160,000
- T3 Lucas Glover -18 $1,160,000
- T3 Justin Rose -18 $1,160,000
- T5 Russell Henley -17 $755,000
- T5 Cam Davis -17 $755,000
- T7 Tom Kim -16 $640,000
- T7 Sepp Straka -16 $640,000
- T9 Billy Horschel -15 $535,000
- T9 Scottie Scheffler -15 $535,000
- T9 Taylor Pendrith -15 $535,000
- 12 Si Woo Kim -13 $455,000
- T13 Andrew Novak -12 $368,500
- T13 Jason Day -12 $368,500
- T13 Tony Finau -12 $368,500
- T13 Austin Eckroat -12 $368,500
- T17 Tom Hoge -11 $272,000
- T17 Seamus Power -11 $272,000
- T17 Min Woo Lee -11 $272,000
- T17 Collin Morikawa -11 $272,000
- T17 Sam Stevens -11 $272,000
- T22 Adam Scott -10 $158,270
- T22 Byeong Hun An -10 $158,270
- T22 Taylor Moore -10 $158,270
- T22 Patrick Rodgers -10 $158,270
- T22 Gary Woodland -10 $158,270
- T22 Akshay Bhatia -10 $158,270
- T22 Tommy Fleetwood -10 $158,270
- T22 Eric Cole -10 $158,270
- T22 Viktor Hovland -10 $158,270
- T22 Sam Burns -10 $158,270
- T22 Rasmus Hojgaard -10 $158,270
- T33 Sungjae Im -9 $99,000
- T33 Keith Mitchell -9 $99,000
- T33 Nick Taylor -9 $99,000
- T33 Patrick Cantlay -9 $99,000
- T33 J.J. Spaun -9 $99,000
- T33 Jake Knapp -9 $99,000
- T33 Lee Hodges -9 $99,000
- T40 Stephan Jaeger -8 $66,375
- T40 Mackenzie Hughes -8 $66,375
- T40 Erik van Rooyen -8 $66,375
- T40 Maverick McNealy -8 $66,375
- T40 Robert MacIntyre -8 $66,375
- T40 Jhonattan Vegas -8 $66,375
- T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 $66,375
- T40 Aaron Rai -8 $66,375
- T48 Will Zalatoris -7 $48,600
- T48 Matt Fitzpatrick -7 $48,600
- T48 Thomas Detry -7 $48,600
- T48 Hideki Matsuyama -7 $48,600
- T48 Justin Thomas -7 $48,600
- T53 Max Homa -6 $43,000
- T53 Brian Harman -6 $43,000
- T53 Sahith Theegala -6 $43,000
- T53 Rickie Fowler -6 $43,000
- T53 J.T. Poston -6 $43,000
- T58 Harry Hall -5 $39,250
- T58 Denny McCarthy -5 $39,250
- T58 Davis Thompson -5 $39,250
- T58 Nick Dunlap -5 $39,250
- T62 Justin Lower -4 $37,750
- T62 Chris Kirk -4 $37,750
- 64 Kevin Yu -3 $37,000
- T65 Keegan Bradley -2 $36,000
- T65 Adam Hadwin -2 $36,000
- T65 Corey Conners -2 $36,000
- 68 Doug Ghim -1 $35,000
- T69 Jordan Spieth E $34,500
- T69 Beau Hossler E $34,500
- T69 Ben Griffin E $34,500
- 72 Cameron Young 1 $34,000
- T73 Matthieu Pavon 2 $33,375
- T73 Wyndham Clark 2 $33,375
- T73 Harris English 2 $33,375
- T73 Mark Hubbard 2 $33,375
- 77 Nico Echavarria 5 $32,750
- 78 Brendon Todd 10 $32,500