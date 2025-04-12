Paige Spiranac gives "massive props" to 21-YO pro for his Round 2 performance at the Masters

The second round of the Masters Tournament is over, and the third round is set to kick off on Saturday, April 12. Following the conclusion of the second round, popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac shared a post on X commending 21-year-old Nick Dunlap for his performance.

Spiranac, a former professional golfer, is now one of the biggest golf personalities. She is also a model and a golf instructor who regularly posts golf tutorial videos on her social media platforms.

The 32-year-old is one of the thousands of people currently at Augusta National to witness the Masters Tournament. After the second round, Spiranac posted a tweet that read:

“Massive props to Dunlap for shooting under par today after his first round 90. He could have easily WD but he stuck it out and came back with a great round! We’ve all been there. Golf can eat you alive but your next great round is always right around the corner.”

Nick Dunlap struggled during the opening round of the Masters. He made seven bogeys, five double bogeys or more, and no birdies, ending with an 18-over par, which put him in last place. He was also 11 strokes behind everyone else on the leaderboard.

Despite the American golfer’s poor showing on the first day, he still showed up on day two and performed surprisingly better. He made four birdies and three bogeys, and his score went up by 19 shots.

At the end of the day, he finished with one-under in the round and had a total of 17-over. He missed the cut line of two-over and will not compete in the third round.

“I’m never going to quit”: Nick Dunlap speaks out on his Masters performance

Following the conclusion of the Masters second round, Nick Dunlap acknowledged that while he was nervous to play, he also didn’t want to quit.

“I had more of a knot in my stomach today than I've ever had starting a round of golf. I had not a very good gut feeling about it stepping up today. Proud of myself to post something under par," Dunlap said. (Via ESPN)

"I think a lot of people would have, maybe backed out, maybe not. Certainly, I wanted to at times. I know that ... I'm never going to quit. I'm always going to show up,” he added.

Here’s a look at Dunlap’s scorecard from the second round of the Masters:

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

