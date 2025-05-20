  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Paige Spiranac
  • Paige Spiranac hints at reviving her podcast after hiatus since December 28, 2023

Paige Spiranac hints at reviving her podcast after hiatus since December 28, 2023

By Ira Deokule
Modified May 20, 2025 20:26 GMT
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac recently discussed the possibility of her reviving her podcast, Playing a Round with Paige during her recent appearance on Skratch's Vanity Index podcast. She is currently on a hiatus from her own podcast, with the last episode releasing on December 28, 2023.

Ad

One of the podcast hosts, Wells Adams, mentioned that he was one of her first guests on the podcast. Although he couldn't recall the exact words, he remembered that it had a "funny name".

Spiranac told him it was called, Playing a Round. She further talked about the podcast and whether she was ever going to consider bringing it back:

"I had it for a couple years and then just decided to take a little hiatus, but might bring it back you never know." (13:58 - 14:04)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After her early retirement from professional golf, Paige Spiranac has built a successful career on social media. She is one of the pioneers in golf content creation. Wells Adams asked her how she felt now that golf content creation is currently booming.

Spiranac discussed her journey to becoming a golf content creator as she mentioned that she had been at it for around a decade.

"It's really interesting, so I started doing this about 10 years ago now. I had just finished playing golf at San Diego State University and really didn't know what I wanted to do. I wanted to try to play professionally but it is financially challenging (and) mentally draining. It's a really tough road. And so I randomly went viral one day and I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers overnight and there were no there was no such thing as a golf influencer at that time. There was no one else really doing it, I would say." (14:27 - 15:04)
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Spiranac also mentioned that around the time that she started creating golf content, No Laying Up had just started its podcast, Rick Shiels had been on YouTube for a year and the Bryan brothers were known for doing "trick shots".

However, "there was really no industry and there was really no one making a living off of doing this". She added that all of them were making this content because they "loved" to do it.

Ad

"So that's really how it started for me" - Paige Spiranac on one of her first brand collaborations

Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)
Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Callaway was one of Paige Spiranac's first brand collaborations. She mentioned how her golf content creation eventually turned into a thriving profession during her recent appearance on Skratch's Vanity Index podcast:

Ad
"I remember my one of my first partners Callaway they reached out and they're like, 'Hey like we'll give you some money if you you know do some you know posting for us.' I was like, 'Great.' Like I can't afford tees, golf balls, like a place to practice, and so that's really how it started for me and just a way to finance my golf career, and for that to now turn into what it is today has been amazing to watch." (15:29 - 15:46)

Since then, Paige Spiranac has come a long way. She has collaborated with SportsGrid, Rewind Golf, Bylt Basics, LA Golf etc. The 32-year-old has also modelled for SI Swimsuit.

About the author
Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.

Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.

Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications