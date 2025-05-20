Paige Spiranac hints at reviving her podcast after hiatus since December 28, 2023

Paige Spiranac recently discussed the possibility of her reviving her podcast, Playing a Round with Paige during her recent appearance on Skratch's Vanity Index podcast. She is currently on a hiatus from her own podcast, with the last episode releasing on December 28, 2023.

One of the podcast hosts, Wells Adams, mentioned that he was one of her first guests on the podcast. Although he couldn't recall the exact words, he remembered that it had a "funny name".

Spiranac told him it was called, Playing a Round. She further talked about the podcast and whether she was ever going to consider bringing it back:

"I had it for a couple years and then just decided to take a little hiatus, but might bring it back you never know." (13:58 - 14:04)

After her early retirement from professional golf, Paige Spiranac has built a successful career on social media. She is one of the pioneers in golf content creation. Wells Adams asked her how she felt now that golf content creation is currently booming.

Spiranac discussed her journey to becoming a golf content creator as she mentioned that she had been at it for around a decade.

"It's really interesting, so I started doing this about 10 years ago now. I had just finished playing golf at San Diego State University and really didn't know what I wanted to do. I wanted to try to play professionally but it is financially challenging (and) mentally draining. It's a really tough road. And so I randomly went viral one day and I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers overnight and there were no there was no such thing as a golf influencer at that time. There was no one else really doing it, I would say." (14:27 - 15:04)

Spiranac also mentioned that around the time that she started creating golf content, No Laying Up had just started its podcast, Rick Shiels had been on YouTube for a year and the Bryan brothers were known for doing "trick shots".

However, "there was really no industry and there was really no one making a living off of doing this". She added that all of them were making this content because they "loved" to do it.

"So that's really how it started for me" - Paige Spiranac on one of her first brand collaborations

Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Callaway was one of Paige Spiranac's first brand collaborations. She mentioned how her golf content creation eventually turned into a thriving profession during her recent appearance on Skratch's Vanity Index podcast:

"I remember my one of my first partners Callaway they reached out and they're like, 'Hey like we'll give you some money if you you know do some you know posting for us.' I was like, 'Great.' Like I can't afford tees, golf balls, like a place to practice, and so that's really how it started for me and just a way to finance my golf career, and for that to now turn into what it is today has been amazing to watch." (15:29 - 15:46)

Since then, Paige Spiranac has come a long way. She has collaborated with SportsGrid, Rewind Golf, Bylt Basics, LA Golf etc. The 32-year-old has also modelled for SI Swimsuit.

