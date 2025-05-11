When Paige Spiranac confessed how drinking might improve her game

Before becoming one of the pioneers in golf content creation, Paige Spiranac was a professional golfer. In her own podcast 'Playing a Round with Paige' in 2023, she claimed that she would have played better golf if she had 'drank a little bit' on the course.

While speaking in an episode in 2023, she confessed that although she had never played "drunk", she had partaken in a "shot or a couple" at charity events.

"I don’t drink on the golf course. I have never played drunk. I have never, I can’t say never, I’ve had like a shot or a couple at charity events. I’ve honestly never even been tipsy. I just don’t drink on the golf course," she said.

Although Spiranac had a thriving amateur career, she couldn't emulate the same after turning pro. She retired from professional golf in 2016 at the young age of 23. In her 2023 podcast episode, the social media personality also revealed:

"And maybe that’s what my golf game is missing. Maybe if I drank a little bit then I would be better,"

Paige Spiranac may have retired from competitive golf but she is still very much in touch with the sport. Last year she made her return to competition at the inaugural Creator Classic at East Lake. The unique exhibition contest was held ahead of the Tour Championship.

She was one of the top 16 golf content creators selected to take part in the event. However, it was Luke Kwon who secured the debut title in 2024. Due to the massive success of the first edition of the Creator Classic, the PGA Tour organized three more such events in the 2025 season.

How many times has Paige Spiranac played in the Creator Classic?

Paige Spiranac at the 2025 Creator Classic (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac has taken part in two Creator Classic events. Her first appearance at the exhibition came last year.

In the 2025 season, the first Creator Classic was held in March before the Players Championship. Although Spiranac hadn't competed in the event, she was a part of the broadcasting team. Popular YouTuber Grant Horvat had won the title.

Paige Spiranac returned to the field at the second Creator Classic of the season ahead of the Truist Championship this week. This time the contest had a different format wherein four teams of three members went against each other. One popular YouTuber was paired with two golf content creators to form one team.

Spiranac had teamed up with Matt Scharff and Tyler Tony. However, the team wasn't able to win the event with the title being secured by Josh Richards, Brad Dalke and Erik Anders Lang.

The third Creator Classic will be held later this year before the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake.

