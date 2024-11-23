Paige Spiranac to host her own golf event

Paige Spiranac has become a prominent social media personality since her retirement from professional golf. Despite her distance from professional golf, she has always been vocal about her opinions on the happenings in the sport.

Recently, she took to social media to announce the launch of golf event, 'Eleven Golf Classic' spelled as 'E11EVEN Golf Classic', that she will be hosting. The event is set to take place on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at the Normandy Shores Golf Club in Miami Beach, Florida.

Image via _paige.renee

The event is being organized by eponymous nightclub in downtown Miami. This will be the first invite-only celebrity tournament. It will also feature some unique facilities like a bar on every par 3 that will be operated by different beverage companies that will offer players samples of their latest drinks.

Trending

The event will also feature a closest-to-pin competition on the shortest par 3 and a long drive match on a par 5. Both these contests will be an opportunity for the golfers to win prizes. Hip-hop artist 50 Cent will perform at the after-party.

Paige Spiranac shares "great drill" to do indoors in the winters

Paige Spiranac (Source: Imagn)

Paige Spiranac often shares golf advice with her millions of fans on social media. Recently she took to X to share a "great drill" to do indoors during the winters. Many a times, the snow prevents players from practising on the golf course. So, for them this drill would be extremely effective.

"Here is a great drill that you can do indoors during those cold months. All you need is a towel. Next, you are going to throw the towel on the ground and then bunch it in the center. Next, you are going to step on the towel and push out and down at the same time. You wanna feel the force moving down to your feet and also that tension that you're creating with the towel," Paige Spiranac said in the video.

Expand Tweet

The towel hack has been self-tested by Spiranac as she shared a video of her using it during a golf session. She sported an all-black gear with a white visor and matching shoes for the video.

"Been working hard on using ground force in my swing! I’ve always had strong legs but wasn’t using them correctly during my swing. I’ve picked up distance and I’m more consistent! I always love learning more about the swing and ways to get better!"

The SI model was last seen in competitive action at the 2024 Creator Classic at East Lake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback