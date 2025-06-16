Paige Spiranac makes a special tweet after J.J. Spaun’s ‘incredible’ US Open finish

J.J. Spaun's victory at the 2025 US Open was a significant moment in the tournament's history. Not only was it the 125th edition of the event, but Oakmont was hosting it for the record 10th time. The OCC gave many a hard time, but he emerged triumphant as the only golfer with a score below par.

Paige Spiranac, a popular golf YouTuber, was impressed and reacted to the win. She is known for her approach to generating golf content and frequently uploads vlogs of course trials and collaborations with prominent people. Undoubtedly, she was keeping an eye on the US Open, and congratulated the winner, tweeting:

"Wow, what an incredible US Open! Congratulations JJ! What a finish!"

Spaun finished one under par, just two shots clear of second-place finisher Robert MacIntyre. Rain made the last round of the tournament difficult for many players, and Sam Burns, who had a superb outing until round three, slid out of first place. He concluded his last round with a horrifying 8 over par.

In these conditions, coming in and shooting a final round of 2 over par makes J.J. Spaun quite deserving of this victory.

How much did J.J. Spaun receive for his triumph at the 2025 US Open?

J.J. Spaun at the 2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 2025 US Open had a record purse of $21.5 million. It was established from the beginning that the tournament winner would get 18% of the overall purse value. J.J. Spaun won a stunning $4.3 million at the Oakmont Country Club.

Here's a look at the prize pool distribution:

Win: J.J. Spaun, 279/-1, $4,300,000

2: Robert MacIntyre, 281/+1, $2,322,000

3: Viktor Hovland, 282/+2, $1,462,525

T-4: Tyrrell Hatton, 283/+3, $878,815

T-4: Carlos Ortiz, 283/+3, $878,815

T-4: Cameron Young, 283/+3, $878,815

T-7: Sam Burns, 284/+4, $615,786

T-7: Jon Rahm, 284/+4, $615,786

T-7: Scottie Scheffler, 284/+4, $615,786

T-10: Ben Griffin, 285/+5, $486,031

T-10: Russell Henley, 285/+5, $486,031

T-12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Chris Kirk, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Brooks Koepka, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Thriston Lawrence, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Xander Schauffele, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Adam Scott, 286/+6, $349,741

T-19: Ryan Fox, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Emiliano Grillo, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Rory McIlroy, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Victor Perez, 287/+7, $243,070

T-23: Jason Day, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Thomas Detry, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Chris Gotterup, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Max Greyserman, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Collin Morikawa, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Patrick Reed, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Jordan Spieth, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Sam Stevens, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Nick Taylor, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Matt Wallace, 288/+8, $161,489

T-33: Keegan Bradley, 289/+9, $113,755

T-33: Tom Kim, 289/+9, $113,755

T-33: J.T. Poston, 289/+9, $113,755

T-33: Aaron Rai, 289/+9, $113,755

37: Maverick McNealy, 290/+10, $101,604

T-38: Tony Finau, 291/+11, $90,608

T-38: Matt Fitzpatrick, 291/+11, $90,608

T-38: Marc Leishman, 291/+11, $90,608

T-38: Taylor Pendrith, 291/+11, $90,608

T-42: Trevor Cone, 292/+12, $73,014

T-42: Si Woo Kim, 292/+12, $73,014

T-42: Hideki Matsuyama, 292/+12, $73,014

T-42: Andrew Novak, 292/+12, $73,014

T-46: Daniel Berger, 293/+13, $57,070

T-46: Rasmus Højgaard, 293/+13, $57,070

T-46: Niklas Norgaard, 293/+13, $57,070

T-46: Jhonattan Vegas, 293/+13, $57,070

T-50: Ryan Gerard, 294/+14, $48,207

T-50: Mackenzie Hughes, 294/+14, $48,207

T-50: Michael Kim, 294/+14, $48,207

T-50: Ryan McCormick, 294/+14, $48,207

T-50: Adam Schenk, 294/+14, $48,207

T-55: Laurie Canter, 295/+15, $46,183

T-55: Justin Hastings - a, 295/+15,

T-57: Sungjae Im, 296/+16, $45,524

T-57: Denny McCarthy, 296/+16, $45,524

T-59: Harris English, 298/+18, $44,644

T-59: Brian Harman, 298/+18, $44,644

T-61: Johnny Keefer, 299/+19, $43,544

T-61: James Nicholas, 299/+19, $43,544

T-61: Jordan Smith, 299/+19, $43,544

T-64: Cam Davis, 302/+22, $42,445

T-64: Matthieu Pavon, 302/+22, $42,445

66: Philip Barbaree, Jr., 304/+24, $41,785

