Paige Spiranac reveals she won't miss the Creator Classic despite not being in the field: "They were really receptive

Paige Spiranac will be present at the 2025 Creator Classic, but in a different role. After the massive success of the event's inaugural edition in 2024, the PGA Tour will host three such events this year, the first being at TPC Sawgrass before the Players Championship.

Ad

Spiranac will be an on-course analyst at the Creator Classic this year. She discussed the opportunity when she appeared on Dan Rapaport's podcast in February.

"I am really excited. I think it's going to be an amazing opportunity. It is unlike anything that I have done before, so I am a little bit nervous about that part of it," Spiranac said.

Ad

Trending

She added that although she would have liked to play, the competitor in her forced her to reconsider.

"It's cold where I live and my game wasn't in great plain shape to tackle on Sawgrass, and I was like, 'I wonder if they would let me do on course and they were really receptive to the idea and I couldn't be more excited," Spiranac added.

Ad

16 golf content creators, including Paige Spiranac, had competed at the debut Creator Classic at Eastlake ahead of the Tour Championship. Spiranac finished ninth, with Luke Kwon winning the maiden title.

"I was terrified on the first tee" - Paige Spiranac on competing in inaugural Creator Classic

Paige Spiranac at the Creator Classic (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac was one of the marquee names at the inaugural Creator Classic. However, in the days leading up to the tournament, the former golfer-turned-content creator had voiced her fears about competing again after eight years.

Ad

On Dan Rapaport's podcast, Spiranac recalled how "terrified" she was on the first tee.

"I was terrified on the first tee. I was shaking. I started out really rocky... I was like, 'Can I play professionally?' Then I went bogey, bogey and I was like 'Nope, I'll stick to content'," Spiranac said.

Spiranac will be joined by Roger Steele, Erik Anders Lang, Bob Does Sports, No Laying Up, Barstool's Fore Play podcast, Bryan Bros Golf and Tisha Alyn in the council for the second Creator Classic.

Ad

Their job is to address "fan engagement strategies, collaborative content opportunities, PGA Tour media regulations, PGA Tour event/broadcast enhancements and Creator Classic evolution."

The Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass will follow the same format as its predecessor. All the competitors will play an eight-hole stroke, with the final playoff happening at the 17th hole. The tournament will finish on the iconic 17th island green, which will also hold the sudden death.

The next Creator Classic this year will be held at Wissahickon before the Truist Championship in May. The final edition will conducted ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback