Paige Spiranac says she "can't wait to share" golf-related updates with her 1M X followers

It appears that Paige Spiranac is back in golf action. The social media personality took to X to share a picture of herself in a golf cart on the course.

Ad

Spiranac could be seen wearing a glove, and her golf bag was visible in the snap as well. She had visited a driving range to practice her skills and promised to share her scores with her fans. The caption read:

"Golf season is back. can’t wait to share all my scores with you!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Spiranac was last in competitive action at the 2024 Creator Classic ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake. She was among the top 16 golf content creators chosen for the debut event by the PGA Tour. Luke Kwon had won the inaugural edition.

At the first Creator Classic of 2025, before the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Spiranac switched from the golf clubs to the microphone. She was a part of the broadcast team this time. Popular YouTuber Grant Horvat won the title at the event.

Ad

Apart from this, Paige Spiranac will also make a special cameo in the upcoming 'Happy Gilmore 2.' She will possibly play the role of a Dick's Sporting Goods employee overseeing the golf simulator and made an appearance in the trailer as well. The content creator will be joined by several golf stars, including Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and John Daly, etc. in the much-awaited film.

"10/10" - When Paige Spiranac approved of Scottie Scheffler's Champions Dinner menu

Paige Spiranac and Scottie Scheffler (Image via Imagn)

Paige Spiranac may have retired from professional golf but she is still very much in touch with the happenings of the sport and often shares her views about the same on social media.

Ad

Recently, she took to X to react to Scottie Scheffler's Masters Champions Dinner menu. Resharing a post from the PGA Tour asking for opinions on the menu, Spiranac gave her approval to the delectable spread with full marks to it. She wrote:

"10/10"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scheffler has made a few tweaks to his dinner spread from two years ago. This year he will be serving cheeseburger sliders (served 'Scottie style'), firecracker shrimp, 'Papa Scheff’s meatball and ravioli bites' for appetizers, followed by a Texas-style chilli in the first course.

The main course will consist of wood-fired cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish, served with family-style mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy glazed Brussel sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes. The dessert will be rather comforting and toasty as Scheffler has selected a warm chocolate-chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream to conclude his second Champions Dinner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback