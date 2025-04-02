Phil Mickelson opens up on "fulfillment of childhood dream" at Augusta National ahead of The Masters 

As a Masters champion, Phil Mickelson is expected to attend the Champions Dinner at Augusta National next week. The dinner will be hosted by reigning champion Scottie Scheffler.

Mickelson, who is very active on social media, penned an emotional note about the "awesome" tradition of the Champions Dinners. He shared that the dinners were a "fulfillment" of his childhood dreams.

Lefty reshared a post on his X account of Ben Hogan's invitation to the first-ever Masters Champions Dinner. The LIV Golf star wrote:

"The start of something awesome. I’m so grateful to be a part of this tradition every year. It’s the fulfillment of a childhood dream."

While the Champions Dinner is now a celebrated Masters tradition, it was originally started by Ben Hogan in 1952. He had invited all the past Masters champions to dine together, with a condition that they had to wear their iconic green jackets.

The beautiful "stipulation" went on to become a tradition through the years, as past champions come together at Augusta National on Tuesday of the Masters week to have dinner together, dressed in their green jackets. Masters winners automatically become a part of the elite Masters Club. Honorary members, such as tournament co-founders Bob Jones and Cliff Roberts and the Masters chairmen, have also been a part of the club.

The dinners are hosted by the reigning champions, who are in charge of deciding the menu. The specially curated spread usually reflects the cuisine of the golfer's home country or includes their personal favorites.

Phil Mickelson has hosted the Champions Dinner thrice -- in 2005, 2007 and 2011. He had won the Masters tournament in the previous years (ie in 2004, 2006 and 2010, respectively).

What did Phil Mickelson serve during his Champions Dinners?

Phil Mickelson at The 2010 Masters - Final Round (Source: Getty)

When Phil Mickelson hosted his first Champions Dinner in 2005 as the 2004 champion, he had a delectable spread of lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, along with caesar’s salad and garlic bread.

Two years later, he completely changed the menu to barbecue ribs, chicken, sausage, pulled pork and coleslaw.

In 2011, as the 2010 champion, Mickelson, gave a nod to Spanish cuisine as he served ensalada verde con vinagreta de gazpacho, seafood paella, prime beef tenderloin with smoked paprika demi-glaze, asparagus, tortilla espanola (Spanish omelette), Spanish apple pie, and vanilla ice cream with cinnamon ganache.

It has become a tradition that the Masters announce the selected menu of the Champions Dinner to the fans well in advance. This year, Scottie Scheffler will be serving cheeseburger sliders (served 'Scottie style'); firecracker shrimp; 'Papa Scheff’s meatball and ravioli bites' for appetizers.

First course will have the Texas-style chili with the main course being wood-fired cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish, served with family-style mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy glazed Brussel sprouts and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes. Dessert will comprise of a warm chocolate-chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream.

