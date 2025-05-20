Paige Spiranac says 'sorry' to $100M-worth Hollywood star after hilariously calling him out for slow play

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular figures in the golf creators community. She recently recalled a hilarious incident while playing with a Hollywood star back in 2022. Following up on the same, Spiranac also made a light-hearted apology to the celebrity after calling him out.

Ad

The golf influencer sat down with Chad Mumm and Wells Adams for this week's episode of the Vanity Index podcast, wherein the duo asked Paige Spiranac about her celebrity encounters so far. She recalled the moment when she teamed up with Nick Jonas and took on Chris Pratt in a celebrity Ryder Cup-themed event in 2022.

While recapping the incident, Spiranac claimed that Pratt was the slowest golfer on the course, and at one point, he was being told to take the shot. She recalled how they were four holes behind on nine holes, and there were calls for Pratt to "speed it up". Shortly after Paige Spiranac's hilarious revelation, she issued a short apology via a quoted repost of Skratch's Tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"One thing about me is that I hate slow play lol sorry Chris😂," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Pratt is one of the most popular actors from Hollywood and even appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2016. With his success across different franchises and leading roles like Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt has established himself as one of the most marketable actors. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Pratt is worth $100 million.

Paige Spiranac had the chance to go up against Pratt along with Jonas in the celebrity exhibition match. Like she mentioned, throughout the match, celebrities were spotted sharing lighthearted and interactive moments. Even though she left professional golf long ago, Spiranac attends multiple invitational events like the Creators Classic a few weeks back.

Ad

Paige Spiranac’s take on Pratt being slow, however, was not the first time she had an issue with the pace of play.

Paige Spiranac’s 'hot' take on pace of play

Back on January 31, Spiranac took it to X to discuss how the PGA Tour needs to speed up the game. In a video posted on her timeline, the 2016 Cactus Tour winner went on an intense rant to address the pace of play issue.

Ad

In the video, Paige Spiranac talked about the 40-second timer being enough for a professional golfer to take the shot. She could be heard saying:

"I hate slow play. I despise it. I am on the extremist end of hating slow play, and here is why. In the rules of golf, you have 40 seconds to hit a golf shot. No one needs more than 40 seconds. In other sports, you have an alloted amount of time, and if you exceed that time limit, you are instantly penalized and that should happen in golf."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Spiranac’s opinion on golf came at a time when the PGA Tour was struggling with slow-play issues and faltering viewership at times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More