Paige Spiranac shares ‘bloopers’ for her followers from her latest shoot

Paige Spiranac gave her fans a laugh on social media as she shared behind-the-scenes bloopers from her latest promotional shoot. The former professional golfer-turned-influencer recently teamed up with Blue Tees Golf for the Play with Paige sweepstakes and spread the word on Instagram along with some candid moments.

The collaboration offers fans a chance to play a round of golf with Spiranac. To enter, users must download the Blue Tees Golf GAME App and invite three friends. The contest runs from June 1 to October 31, 2025, with finalists chosen based on in-app activity. Three winners will be announced during a live Instagram broadcast in November.

While promoting the campaign, Spiranac posted a story explaining how to enter.

"I'm so excited. If you ever want to play around a golf with me, now is your opportunity. I haven't done one of these contests in a little bit, so thanks to Blue Tees, they are making it happen. If you want to play golf with me, all you need to do is download the Blue Tees app and invite three friends. That is it. You are now entered. There are a bunch of other really cool prizes as well, but I cannot wait to see you out on the golf course."

Paige Spiranac promoting the Blue Tees app (via _paige.renne)

Shortly after, she followed up with a blooper video from the same shoot, captioned:

"You guys love the bloopers so enjoy lol."

In the video, Spiranac added:

"And I'm just going to say this one more time, because I know some of you don't watch my videos with the sound on, so make sure the sound is on. If you want to play around a golf with me, all you need to do to be entered is download the Blue Tee app and invite three friends. Free, free friends. It's free. It is free, so invite three friends."

Paige Spiranac in a blooper video (via _paige.renne)

The Blue Tees Golf GAME App offers features like 3D round playback, advanced shot tracking, over 42,000 course maps with flyovers, club suggestions, and iOS Watch integration. Users can also earn rewards through app engagement, including up to $500 in incentives. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Paige Spiranac recently landed a new gig with Grass League

Paige Spiranac has taken on a new role with the Grass League, a competitive Par 3 golf league now in its second season. She announced the move through her YouTube channel, confirming that she’s joining the league’s front office.

In her new role, she’ll be working on fan engagement, marketing, content strategy, brand building, finding new talent, and bringing in sponsors.

The Grass League welcomed her on social media, calling her a great addition to the team.

"Paige is THE OG golf influencer, a great person, golfer, businesswoman, and has an incredible mind for new age sports media. We are excited to have Paige on the team, and look forward to working together to shape the future of golf."

Along with this, Paige Spiranac also partnered with SportsGrid in 2024, a TV network focused on sports betting. Under a multi-year deal, she will host exclusive casino-themed shows, expanding SportsGrid’s content lineup.

