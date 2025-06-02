Paige Spiranac invites her followers to "play a round" as she attempts to put together a golf 'foursome'

Over the years, fans have seen Paige Spiranac collaborate on different golf endeavors. Spiranac's latest team-up happened with the Blue Tees app for golfer, and the content creator shared a reel on her Instagram profile.

The former professional golfer might have left the sport, but her influence on the game's growth has been a constant factor. Spiranac keeps fans engaged and aims to extend the golf fanbase through innovative methods. Her latest collaboration with Blue Tees has paved the way for golf enthusiasts around the globe.

Today, with her 4 million Instagram followers, Spiranac talked about assembling a team of four players. Besides playing alongside the 2016 Cactus Tour winner, the Blue Tees App challenge might let fans win cash rewards as well. Take a look at what Paige Spiranac said in the video:

"So this might sound a little strange, but I'm thinking of putting together a foursome with three strangers. Relax, it's not what you think it is, or maybe it is. Want to get in on the action? Well, there's one catch. I only play with Blue Tees members. And I can get you in for free."

Paige Spiranac also talked in detail about the process:

"All you have to do is download the Blue Tees game app and invite two friends. Do that for me and I'll make it the best round of your life. Oh, and just between us, there's more. You could unlock up to $500 in rewards."

Through June 1 to October 31, fans will be able to proceed to the finals via referrals, rounds tracked and app engagement. The winner of the "sweepstake" will be chosen from an Instagram livestream featuring all finalists in November. The grand trophy is an 18-hole round with Paige Spiranac at a golf course in the USA.

Spiranac's efforts to grow the sport has been constant since she turned into a full-time content creator. Throughout these years, she has partnered with golf apps and services.

Paige Spiranac’s golf-related endorsements and partnerships explored

Paige Spiranac’s growth as a social media influencer has been astonishing. Considering her influence and growth, she has recieved endorsement deals from a range of golf-related apps and companies.

Paige Spiranac is the brand ambassador of 18Birdies which offers social interactions and GPS rangefinding. She is also endorsed by Pointsbet and Betsperts, which provides golf enthusiasts with betting services. Spiranac's profile includes a deal with golf fitting company Club Champion and equipment brand Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG). Her collaborations include XGolf and Dynamic Brands as well, which provide golf-related and equipment-based services.

Currently, Spiranac boasts a massive 4 million followers on Instagram, 447k subscribers on YouTube and 1 million fans on X. Her other collaborations include energy drink brand Jetfuel, women's clothing and apparel company Lululemon and Women's Health. These endorsements and collaborations prove Spiranac’s versatility and influence as one of the leading golf-related content creators.

