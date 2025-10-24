Paige Spiranac shares what her Instagram fans are ‘missing out’ on

Paige Spiranac nudged her fans to join her latest channel on a group messaging platform in her recent social media post. The golf influencer partnered with Microsoft's GroupMe application to create a channel for fans and fellow golf enthusiasts on the platform.
GroupMe is an online group messaging application offering a wide range of features for users. People can use the platform to create a group to share multimedia content, location, and create events, among many other features. Spiranac started her own channel, named 'Paige's 19th Hole Hangout', on GroupMe and encouraged her followers to join the group through her Instagram page.
On Friday, October 24, Spiranac shared a glimpse of the group on her Instagram story and shared what her fans were missing out on. Posing for a selfie, she wrote:
"You're missing out not using GroupMe. @groupme #groupmepartner"
GroupMe was launched in the year 2010 but has picked up more traction in the recent past after Microsoft discontinued Skype to promote GroupMe in May 2024. Paige Spiranac also listed the features available to her fans in one of her stories to encourage them to join her group. She captioned her Instagram story:
"Some of my favourite GroupMe features!
"-Very easy to use; -Can make events and polls; -Easily connect with friends, family and others; -Copilot"
Spiranac is a former professional golfer who now primarily works in the media aspect of golf. She also uses her social media platforms to promote golf and express her opinions on the happenings in the golf world. As a part of the PGA Tour's Creator Council, Spiranac has appeared in two editions of the Creators Classic so far.
Paige Spiranac alerts her fans about impersonators on the group messaging platform
In addition to starting a group on the online messaging platform, Paige Spiranac also took measures to keep the community safe from scammers and impersonators. In a video explaining to her fans about keeping up with safety in her GroupMe community, Spiranac shared:
"Also, I am very aware of all of the impersonators and the scammers out there, and I know that now that I said that I use GroupMe, people are going to use that against me."
"And so I always want to make our community a very safe place so I created our own community on GroupMe, and you can join it right here," Spiranac added.
Spiranac went on to share a poll on the golf group to help her pick a golf outfit. She shared three types of outfits- sporty, girly, and country club for fans to choose from on the GroupMe channel.