Paige Spiranac shares an update for fans in collaboration with her sponsor

Paige Spiranac is giving her fans a chance to tee it up with her. On Wednesday, September 17, the popular golf content creator shared an Instagram story promoting a contest from her sponsor, Blue Tees Golf.

In the story, Spiranac was on a fairway holding a putter, wearing a blue and white snakeskin jumpsuit. The caption read:

“Want to play a round of golf with me? Now you can!”

A still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story (via @_paige_renee)

The contest is part of Blue Tees’ “Play with Paige” sweepstakes, which gives golfers a chance to win a spot in a foursome with her. Paige Spiranac said she has long admired the brand for making golf fun, stylish, and accessible. She said (quotes via Golfmagic):

"Their approach to golf is all about making the game more fun, more stylish, and more accessible, which perfectly aligns with how I see the game. Our partnership is a natural fit, and I’m thrilled to join forces to help make golf more inviting and exciting for everyone."

To enter, fans need to download the free Blue Tees Game app and invite two friends. That counts as one entry for the grand prize. More invitations give more chances to win and can unlock rewards worth up to $500, including gift cards and Blue Tees gear. Winners will be announced in November, and the course for the round will be revealed at the 2026 PGA Show.

Paige Spiranac opens up about leaving golf

Paige Spiranac says she feels “happier” now that she has let go of the pressure to succeed as a professional golfer. In a recent Instagram post, she shared that the mental side of competition once held her back and left her doubting herself.

“’You look happier,’” she wrote over a video of herself smiling from a golf cart.

“Thanks I finally stopped beating myself up about not making it as a pro golfer.”

The 32-year-old started playing golf at 13 and dreamed of turning professional, but the pressure often got to her. She admits she used to struggle and felt like she was falling short. Looking back, she says she’s grateful for how things turned out.

Even though she once felt like a quitter, she realized professional golf wasn’t the right fit for her and found a path that suits her better. Now, she’s focused on enjoying the game and sharing it with her fans, rather than beating herself up.

After a short run on the Cactus Tour and missing out on an LPGA card, Spiranac stepped away from competitive golf. She began modeling and posting golf content online, and today has more than five million followers.

She said her fans have helped her enjoy this new chapter.

“I love creating, the game of golf and connecting with you all. Thank you for your support,” she added.

Paige Spiranac also had a strong college career, winning the 2013 Mountain West Conference Championship with the San Diego State Aztecs. This summer, she made a Hollywood cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

