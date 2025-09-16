"Finally stopped beating myself" - Paige Spiranac pens heartfelt note on her personal growth journey

Paige Spiranac has gotten raw and honest about her personal growth from being a professional golfer to being a golf influencer. In a recent post, she opened up about previously beating herself up for not pursuing the former profession, and revealed that she’s in a much better place now.In Spiranac’s recent post, she was captured wearing a red tank top while sitting in a golf cart. She posed and smiled in the video, and the caption read:“‘You look happier.’ Thanks I finally stopped beating myself up about not making it as a pro golfer.”Paige Spiranac further revealed that she started playing golf at 13 and has always wanted to play professionally. However, the reason why she quit her pro career early was that she struggled mentally.The 32-year-old noted that she has “always struggled with competing under pressure.” The pressure often led to a plethora of negative emotions which made her crack and become the “worst version” of herself.Paige Spiranac acknowledged that at first, she felt a lot of shame when she quit her pro career. However, now, she has been able to find a “path better suited” for her personality.“It’s time we stop beating ourselves up and start being our own biggest cheerleaders! I love creating, the game of golf, and connecting with you all,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaige Spiranac concluded by writing that she shared the heartfelt post because she wanted to spread positivity on social media. She also thanked her fans for their support, noting that she wouldn’t be where she is without the encouragement she receives from her community.Spiranac made her professional golf debut in 2016 on the Cactus Tour. She secured her first and only tour victory when she defeated Hannah O’Sullivan, the then top-ranked amateur in the world, during a tournament at the Las Colinas Club.The Wheat Ridge native attempted to secure an LPGA Tour card in 2016, but failed to make it through the qualifying tournament. After that, she veered into becoming a golf instructor and is now one of the biggest influencers in golf.When Paige Spiranac revealed why she wants to ‘quit’ golfAlthough Paige Spiranac no longer plays pro golf, she regularly goes to the course to practice her game. She also shares golf tutorials on social media, teaching her followers how to improve their game.In June, she shared that while she loves the game, she sometimes wants to stop playing it altogether when things don’t go her way on the course. She shared a post on X that read:“I love golf but nothing makes me want to quit more than when I keep hitting hooks off the tee. It’s infuriating.”Spiranac’s tweet on X _ Image source: X/@PaigeSpiranacSubsequently, the golf influencer revealed that her rut continued and she found herself hitting more shanks on the course. However, she soon got over the rut and started having better days on the course.