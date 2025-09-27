Paige Spiranac slams Collin Morikawa & Harris English's pairing at the Ryder Cup 2025

Paige Spiranac has been actively rooting for Team USA to clinch the win at the 2025 Ryder Cup. She has been quite vocal about the team and the event on her X, and she recently posted about the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Harris English, who appear to be struggling in the tournament thus far.During the morning session of the Friday Foursomes matches, Collin Morikawa and Harris English faced off against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. Team Europe's representative won with a total score of 5 and 4. Following that, these two pairs faced off against each other again during the Saturday Foursomes, and Team Europe currently has a significant advantage (as of this writing).Paige Spiranac commented on all of this and criticized the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Harris English. Spiranac's X post hinted that, following Team USA's Friday disaster, when they finished with 5.5-2.5, some changes should have been made, including changing the pairing of Morikawa and English. The X post reads:&quot;I don’t understand how nobody on team USA spoke up and said yeah maybe the Morikawa/English pairing just isn’t it.&quot;Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranacLINKI don’t understand how nobody on team USA spoke up and said yeah maybe the Morikawa/English pairing just isn’t itSpiranac is also present at the Bethpage Black Golf Club for Saturday's game, and she has even been providing some sneak peeks on her social media. In another of her X posts, she highlighted how the Ryder Cup should consider prohibiting fans from using their phones excessively during the game, something that Augusta National has already implemented. The X post stated,&quot;I think the Ryder Cup should pull an Augusta no phones rule. The energy would be all time.&quot;Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranacLINKI think the Ryder Cup should pull an Augusta no phones rule. The energy would be all timeAside from that, the YouTuber also posted a video from the golf course in which he claimed that the fans are one of the reasons Team USA may struggle to perform well.Paige Spiranac discusses how the USA fans cannot &quot;criticize&quot; their teamTruist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyOne of the most significant factors that was speculated to benefit Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup was home advantage. However, Paige Spiranac provided a video about it, proving that this is not the case. In an X post, she said that while Team USA has been slipping badly, fans can't even criticize them because they can't cheer for them.The X post read,&quot;I mean we can’t criticize the team if we can’t even cheer for them properly. Bad look for us golf fans.&quot;Interestingly, Team Europe captain Luke Donald mentioned this happening in one of his interviews. At the time, Donald claimed that if their squad did not perform well, the New York audience would turn against them.Back to Paige Spiranac, she recently even sent some good vibes to Team USA so they do well in the tournament.