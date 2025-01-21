Paige Spiranac stirs buzz in college football outfits, asks fans for their picks

Paige Spiranac turned up the heat on social media ahead of Monday night’s college football game. She posted photographs in both Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish outfits and asked her fans for their picks.

On Monday, January 20, Spiranac took to X to post a couple of photos. In the first photograph, she is sporting an Ohio State OSU Buckeyes black bandeau top and a bikini bottom. In the second picture, she is wearing a blue Senior Notre Dame top.

"🏈Who do you have tonight? Ohio St or ND?🏈," she wrote.

Speaking of the game, the results ended up in Ohio State's favor as they posted a 34-23 win over Notre Dame.

While Spiranac is a former golf professional and popular golf influencer, she has also been a fan of football and college basketball and is often seen cheering for her favorite teams. She also regularly mentions her picks for certain matches.

Paige Spiranac gives her take on the TikTok ban drama

On Sunday, January 19, Paige Spiranac took to X to share her thoughts on the entire TikTok ban controversy.

"The TikTok drama the past 24 hours reminds me of the scene in Almost Famous where they thought their plane was going to crash so they told each other their deep dark secrets then seconds later the turbulence was over lol," she wrote.

Earlier that day, the popular video-hosting app had become unavailable in the US due to the ban. However, the ban lasted only 12 hours, as President Donald Trump called for the app to be reinstated. He assured the public that he would eventually do so upon returning to office on Monday.

Following TikTok's return within half a day of the ban, Paige Spiranac also celebrated the comeback by posting a special video. The 31-year-old former professional golfer has more than 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

"Coming back to TikTok less than 12 hours later lol," she wrote.

For the uninitiated, the law to ban TikTok came into effect on Saturday, January 18. This resulted in the removal of the app from the Apple Store and Google Play Store within a few hours. Notably, the US wasn't the first country to ban the popular app, as several other nations have done so due to security concerns.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order to delay the enforcement of a law banning TikTok. Following this, the law banning the app is on hold for 75 days and gives temporary relief.

