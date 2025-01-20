Paige Spiranac weighs in on the "TikTok drama" after the app resumes working in the U.S.

Paige Spiranac weighed in on the ongoing "TikTok drama" in the US. According to reports, the short-form video-making app started working again just 12 hours after being banned in the USA.

The bill to ban TikTok was passed in the Senate in April last year. According to Senate Maria Cantwell (via Forbes), it was done to:

“Prevent foreign adversaries from conducting espionage, surveillance, maligned operations, harming vulnerable Americans, our servicemen and women, and our U.S. government personnel.”

After a year of discussions, the possibility of American ownership taking over, and a change of government, the Chinese app finally suspended its services in the US on January 18, 2024.

TikTok reportedly shut down in the US sometime before 11 pm EST with a message informing users that they couldn't use the app "for now". The message also mentioned that they hoped President-elect Donald Trump would work on a solution and reinstate it.

However, in a strange turn of events, the app resumed working after 12 hours of going dark, with a pop-up message welcoming back the users. However, the app is yet to be made available on the Apple App Store.

After a rather eventful day involving TikTok, former pro-golfer and social media personality Paige Spiranac gave her reaction via her X (formerly Twitter) handle on January 20.

"The TikTok drama the past 24 hours reminds me of the scene in Almost Famous where they thought their plane was going to crash so they told each other their deep dark secrets then seconds later the turbulence was over lol," Spiranac wrote.

To highlight the absurdity of the situation, Spiranac made a reference to the 2000 comedy 'Almost Famous' starring Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, and Zooey Deschanel.

In an official message on their website, Apple has reportedly said that while TikTok would work on devices that have already downloaded it, the app won't get any updates which may affect the "performance, security and compatibility" with Apple devices.

"It’s wild" - Paige Spiranac on the alarming rise in the number of fake social media profiles

Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Last week, Paige Spiranac took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to express her concern about the rising number of fake celebrity profiles on social media platforms. The former pro-golfer shifted to a career in golf-related content creation after she retired from the tour in 2016.

Spiranac, who often uses social media platforms to offer golfing advice and tips to amateurs, warned her fans against the several social media handles impersonating her.

"I really hope platforms start to prioritize getting rid of impersonation accounts. It’s wild how many fake accounts there are of me and how many unsafe situations it has caused me and others. I know it’s a real problem for so many,"

Paige Spiranac, who is also a model for Sports Illustrated, is deemed one of the pioneers in golf content creation. Calling herself an 'OG Insta golf girl', Spiranac often posts content tailored around golf, different sports leagues, and fashion.

Currently, she boasts over four million followers on Instagram and has also been releasing signed calendars for her fans.

