TikTok is officially back in US, service to resume soon

Almost a day after being banned in the US, TikTok is back. The popular social media app has officially stated that it is "in the process of restoring service." The United States government previously revealed that the app would work till January 19, with TikTok Policy also revealing that unless the current administration "immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers, assuring non-enforcement," it will be forced to go dark.

However, following the subsequent ban, it was revealed that President Trump is working on a solution. In its official policy, TikTok stated that the service will resume soon in the US. Read on to learn more.

TikTok is returning to the US soon - Everything we know

Although we don't have the exact date as to when TikTok will go online in the US, the company's latest post from on X indicates an imminent return:

Trending

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

Expand Tweet

Notably, Elon Musk took to X and revealed that he was against the ban of TikTok as it "goes against freedom of speech.". Previously, US officials have reportedly notified that the app poses a risk and can jeopardize national security due to its ties with China. Hence, the current administration wanted ByteDance (the parent company) to sell the app's stake to continue operating in the US.

However, as per the latest information, it seems like the app is staying in the US, as it's a "strong stand for the First Amendment.". Furthermore, TikTok has revealed that due to the app, almost 7 million small businesses are thriving in the country.

It is yet to be decided what will happen in the future, but as of writing, TikTok is coming back and the company will work with POTUS for a long-term solution.

Check out our other news related to the TikTok ban in the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback