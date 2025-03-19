Paige Spiranac tosses basketball question to launch March Madness debate with 1,000,000 X followers

Paige Spiranac recently urged her fans about the final four predictions for this year's March Madness. The former golf professional and social media influencer started a debate on the NCAA tournament on her X profile. Currently, she has over one million followers on the X platform.

Spiranac keeps her fans updated with her photoshoots and opinions on golf on X. She often shares her takes on popular matters in the sport. On Wednesday, Paige Spiranac shared a picture posing with a basketball while calling in for the debate. She wrote in the caption:

"Who is in your final 4? #MarchMadness2025"

March Madness is one of the most anticipated tournaments in the world of basketball. As NCAA Division 1 teams lock horns with each other, the first round of men's NCAA clash is scheduled for Thursday this week. This college basketball campaign is an intriguing one, filled with a variety of coaches, fresh faces and defending champions.

Paige Spiranac was a golfer at NCAA Division 1 herself, playing college-level golf before her LPGA Tour attempt. She was part of the San Diego State University and the University of Arizona. Spiranac even won the All-Mountain West Conference (MWC) Honours twice, in the 2012-13 and the 2013-14 seasons.

On Tuesday Night, San Diego State faced a defeat at the hands of North Carolina in the first four. Paige Spiranac can, however, put her money on Arizona, who will be facing Akron on upcoming Friday this week. The latter will have to take on an uphill task to throw the Arizona Wildcats away, especially with Trey Townsend and Caleb Love on the way.

Both teams will lock horns to open the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket in March Madness. The Zips will be playing in the NCAA for the seventh time. This is also the first time when they secured their place twice in a row.

Paige Spiranac talks about her social media journey

Spiranac is one of the most followed golf content creators on social media right now. She was a former golfer and a former golf instructor who switched careers after 2016.

She became a model and stepped foot into the content creation sphere. Recently, in the 5 Clubs shows on Golf Channel, Paige Spiranac talked about her growth on social media. She said:

"I was running Junior Golf clinics and caddying. And after I played the Colorado State open, I looked at my phone, I was getting a ton of notifications from my friends, and they were like, 'Hey, you're going viral right now.' And this was at a time when this wasn't normal."

Paige Spiranac also talked about the time when her life "completely changed":

"And so I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers overnight, and my life completely changed. And I then had all these new opportunities, and because I was struggling financially I was like wait, I can leverage this to finance my golf career. And so that's how my media career started."

Paige Spiranac currently has over 4.4 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel, where she shares golf tips and tricks. She has a staggering four million followers on Instagram with whom, Spiranac often shares slow-motion videos of her golf swing. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Spiranac has a $2 million net worth.

