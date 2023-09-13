Paige Spiranac WITB: Golf influencer reveals her club choices and why in latest video

Popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently revealed the equipment she is currently using.

Spiranac, who has more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram, participated in the WITB challenge on Club Champion, a popular YouTube Channel. There, she revealed all the equipment details and explained the reason behind using it.

The 30-year-old former golfer uses a Titleist TSR3 driver with a Paige Pink shaft. Earlier, she used to use TaylorMade but switched to Titleist as she was having bad luck with it.

She said:

"I loved my TaylorMade drivers, all the different versions of them. I felt that I would still see that kind of nasty mess, and it would just kind of, you know, rear its ugly head and pop up for sure."

"So, I just sacrificed a couple of yards of distance with the Titleist, but I am so consistent with this driver. I really don't have bad misses anymore, and that was something that was always a priority for me."

Then she revealed that she had the Callaway Rogue ST Max woods (3, 5, and 7) along with the same shaft as the driver. Talking about irons, she used the Mizuno JPX 923 Hot Metal with the Paige pink shaft and Grip Master grip.

As for wedges (50, 54, and 58), Spiranac preferred the Titleist Vokey SM9, with the same shaft and grip as the other clubs. According to her, they helped her on the tough greens.

Here are all the club details for Paige Spiranac:

DRIVER:

Titleist TSR3

Shaft: LA Golf A Series, Paige Pink shaft with Grip Master

WOODS:

Callaway Rogue St Max (3, 5, 7)

Shaft: LA Golf A Series, Paige Pink shaft with Grip Master

IRONS:

Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal (5-P)

Shaft: La Golf A Series, Paige Pink, with Grip Master

Wedges:

Titleist Vokey Sm9

Shaft: La Golf A Series, Paige Pink (50, 54, 58) with Grip Master

PUTTER:

Swag Prototype 303 Ss Rainbow

Grip: Swag Flipper

Paige Spiranac makes NFL predictions for the new season

The 30-year-old golf influencer recently shared her predictions about the new NFL season. Spiranac shared the video on Twitter on Thursday, September 7, ahead of the NFL season kickoff. The video was shared in association with PointsBet.com, a popular betting website.

She predicted that the New York Jets would reach the Super Bowl after Aaron Rodgers joined the club. It was a bold choice considering the Jets haven't made it to the playoffs since 2010, which is the longest active playoff appearance gap among present NFL franchises.

"I’m going with the Jets. I think they’re gonna live up to the hype," she said.

In the AFC North, she chose the Cincinnati Bengals to prevail, the Jacksonville Jaguars from the AFC South, and the Kansas City Chiefs from the AFC West. For the uninitiated, the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions.

She also predicted the Philadelphia Eagles would win the NFC East and become the first team to defend the title since 2004. She also said that the Detroit Lions would win the NFC North. For the South, she picked the Panthers to win, and for the West, she predicted the 49ers to triumph.