"Playing faster!" - Patrick Cantlay addresses his pace critics as he makes an ace at RBC Heritage

Patrick Cantlay carded an ace on the seventh hole of the second round at the RBC Heritage. He made a 3-par eagle to finish with a score of 65 and settled for fifth position, four strokes behind the lead Jimmy Walker.

Patrick Cantlay jumped to 25 positions after the second round. The World No.4 golfer shared a video of his shot on Twitter with a caption saying:

"Playing Faster."

However, fans jumped into the comments section to complain about his slow speed. Patrick Cantlay was slammed last week for playing extremely slow at the Masters. He was paired up with Viktor Hovland and the group received criticism from other golfers for their speed.

People reminded him of his game at the Augusta tournament and jotted:

"It’s not a joke, Patrick. You single handedly ruined a final round in which you had no possibility of winning. It’s shameful. Figure it out."

While some appreciated his progress at the RBC Heritage:

The second round of the RBC Heritage final concluded on Friday with Jimmy Walker taking the lead with a score of under 12.

"It was nice to show off for them a little bit"- Patrick Cantlay on hitting an ace at the RBC Heritage

Patrick Cantlay highlighted a 6-under 65 in the second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday. He carded a par-3 ace on the seventh hole and made six birdies and two bogeys to add -6 to his first-round score.

Cantlay was happy with his performance and said in a press conference after the round.

"Yeah, it was just a perfect 6-iron number, a little into the wind, high 190s (yards) to the hole. A one-yard cut that just came off perfect,. Yeah, [the fans] went nuts. There's a bunch of fans around that seventh green, so it was nice to show off for them a little bit."

Starting with a birdie on the fourth hole, Patrick Cantlay remained subtle on the first nine holes and made five birdies in the second half of the tournament. He talked about his game and said:

"I think this golf course is really about driving the ball in the fairway. If you do, you'll have a lot of chances. I'm going to keep trying to do my game plan as much as possible, and that's in general be aggressive off the tee but not necessarily air it out. Really try to hit the right shape shot off the tee and leave myself a lot of wedges."

Patrick Cantlay will start the third round of the RBC Heritage on Saturday, four strokes behind the lead. It is important to note that Jimmy Walker holds the top position on the leaderboard after the second round.

Scottie Scheffler settled for second position in a three-way tie alongside Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose, while Cantlay finished in a five-way tie for fifth position alongside Viktor Hovland, Aaron Rai, Mark Hubbard, and Tommy Fleetwood.

