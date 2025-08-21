  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Patrick Cantlay kickstarts his Tour Championship campaign with a 4-word message

Patrick Cantlay kickstarts his Tour Championship campaign with a 4-word message

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 21, 2025 04:27 GMT
TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Cantlay has his eyes set on the 2025 Tour Championship. The American golfer won the tournament in 2021, a one-stroke victory over Jon Rahm, and is looking forward to winning the PGA Tour's season-ending tournament for the second time.

Ad

Ahead of the event, Cantlay shared a short video in a joint post with the Tour Championship on Instagram. He shared a video of himself taking a few shots with a four-word caption.

"Ready to go here @tourchampionship" he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay had a tough time on the greens. He had a shaky start to the event with an opening round of 72, but found some relief in the second round with a 67, followed by the next two rounds of 72 and 73, and settled in a tie for 30th place.

However, he was impressive in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and settled in a T9 position. It would be interesting to see how things unfold for Cantlay in this week’s tournament.

Ad

Cantlay last won a tournament on the PGA Tour in 2022 at the BMW Championship. He registered a one-stroke win over Scott Stallings and is looking forward to breaking his three-year winless streak on the circuit.

Notably, he has won eight tournaments on the PGA Tour in his career, which includes three FedEx Cup Playoffs events. He won the BMW Championship twice (2021 and 2022) and the Tour Championship in 2021.

When will Patrick Cantlay tee off at the Tour Championship 2025?

PGA Tour pro Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)
PGA Tour pro Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Tour Championship gets underway on Thursday, August 21, with the opening round starting at 11:16 am ET. Players will tee off in pairs, with Patrick Cantlay, who finished 20th in the FedEx standings after the BMW Championship, set to start alongside Corey Conners at 12:16 pm ET.

Ad

Only the top 30 players in the FedEx standings have qualified for the event. Among the marquee pairings, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will go out with Rory McIlroy at 2 pm ET.

Here are the tee times of the first round of the 2025 Tour Championship (all times in ET):

  • 11:16 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11:27 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im
  • 11:38 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Harry Hall
  • 11:49 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
  • 12 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
  • 12:16 p.m.: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12:27 p.m.: Sam Burns, Brian Harman
  • 12:38 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
  • 12:49 p.m.: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
  • 1:00 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Thomas
  • 1:16 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy
  • 1:27 p.m.: Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
  • 1:38 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin
  • 1:49 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose
  • 2:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications