Patrick Cantlay kickstarts his Tour Championship campaign with a 4-word message

Patrick Cantlay has his eyes set on the 2025 Tour Championship. The American golfer won the tournament in 2021, a one-stroke victory over Jon Rahm, and is looking forward to winning the PGA Tour's season-ending tournament for the second time.Ahead of the event, Cantlay shared a short video in a joint post with the Tour Championship on Instagram. He shared a video of himself taking a few shots with a four-word caption.&quot;Ready to go here @tourchampionship&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay had a tough time on the greens. He had a shaky start to the event with an opening round of 72, but found some relief in the second round with a 67, followed by the next two rounds of 72 and 73, and settled in a tie for 30th place.However, he was impressive in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and settled in a T9 position. It would be interesting to see how things unfold for Cantlay in this week’s tournament.Cantlay last won a tournament on the PGA Tour in 2022 at the BMW Championship. He registered a one-stroke win over Scott Stallings and is looking forward to breaking his three-year winless streak on the circuit.Notably, he has won eight tournaments on the PGA Tour in his career, which includes three FedEx Cup Playoffs events. He won the BMW Championship twice (2021 and 2022) and the Tour Championship in 2021.When will Patrick Cantlay tee off at the Tour Championship 2025?PGA Tour pro Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)The 2025 Tour Championship gets underway on Thursday, August 21, with the opening round starting at 11:16 am ET. Players will tee off in pairs, with Patrick Cantlay, who finished 20th in the FedEx standings after the BMW Championship, set to start alongside Corey Conners at 12:16 pm ET.Only the top 30 players in the FedEx standings have qualified for the event. Among the marquee pairings, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will go out with Rory McIlroy at 2 pm ET.Here are the tee times of the first round of the 2025 Tour Championship (all times in ET):11:16 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia11:27 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im11:38 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Harry Hall11:49 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry12 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland12:16 p.m.: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay12:27 p.m.: Sam Burns, Brian Harman12:38 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley12:49 p.m.: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg1:00 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Thomas1:16 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy1:27 p.m.: Russell Henley, Sepp Straka1:38 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin1:49 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose2:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy