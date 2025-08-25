Patrick Cantlay sums up his 2025 PGA Tour outing after Tour Championship disappointment

Patrick Cantlay played with Tommy Fleetwood in the final group of the final round at the Tour Championship and finished in a tie for second place. The result capped off a season that has featured consistent top-20 finishes and missed opportunities at key events.After the close finish at the 2025 Tour Championship, Cantlay shared a series of images from his East Lake outing on Instagram. In the caption, he expressed his disappointment and also summed up his 2025 season. He wrote:“Not the finish we wanted today, but happy with how hard I fought to get back into contention. Thank you to all the fans who followed along this season. I can’t wait to get back out there!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCantlay opened the year at The Sentry. He finished T15 with rounds of 74-64-65-68 for a 21-under total. He then posted a T5 at The American Express after shooting 268 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course two weeks later. His early form continued at The Genesis Invitational with another T5, earning $736,500.March brought Patrick Cantlay a T12 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship. This was followed by a T13 at RBC Heritage in April. His best result came in May at the Truist Championship, where a closing 65 secured T4 and $826,667.However, missed cuts at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open stalled Cantlay's momentum. He bounced back with top-12 finishes at the Memorial Tournament, Travelers Championship, and FedEx St. Jude Championship.Patrick Cantlay finished T30 at the BMW Championship before contending at East Lake. There, his runner-up finish closed out a year marked by steady play but no victories.Patrick Cantlay's slow play came into the spotlight at the 2025 Tour ChampionshipPatrick Cantlay came up short at the Tour Championship on Sunday and drew criticism over his pace of play during the final round.The former FedEx Cup champion finished in a tie for second place with Russell Henley, three shots behind the winner Tommy Fleetwood at East Lake.Cantlay closed with a one-over 71 that featured four birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey. Playing alongside Fleetwood in the final pairing, the group was put on the clock on the back nine after falling a hole behind the group ahead.That delay sparked debate among fans, particularly after Cantlay took 23 seconds from address to impact on his tee shot at the par-four 13th. This moment drew plenty of criticism over his deliberate pace.Some fans on social media argued that the slow play disrupted the group’s rhythm and may have contributed to Cantlay losing momentum in the closing stretch. This could have ultimately cost him a chance at victory as Fleetwood pulled away with a steady finish.