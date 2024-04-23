Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele top PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 Zurich Classic

Following the conclusion of RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour players will next compete at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Unlike the regular PGA Tour events, this week's tournament will be played in a team format. 80 teams of two players in each will compete in the four-day tournament before finally taking home the prestigious trophy.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay's team topped the power ranking of the Zurich Classic. Schauffele has played in 10 tournaments this season and has not missed the cut in any of them. Moreover, he recorded seven top-10 finishes and nine top-25 finishes. His best was, however, recorded at the Players Championship, when he tied for second place. In his last outing at the RBC Heritage, Xander Schauffele settled for a tie for 18th place.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay only played in nine tournaments in 2024 and made the cut in all of them. He also played at the RBC Heritage and finished in a tie for third place. Cantlay had two top-10 finishes this season and five top-25.

Interestingly, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay also played at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2023 and finished in a tie for fourth place.

Here are the power rankings for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (as per the PGA Tour):

1 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

2 Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris

3 Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

4 Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

5 Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

6 Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy

7 Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

8 Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard

9 Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith

10 Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith

2024 Zurich Classic odds

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also top the odds list for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. According to DraftKings, they are the favorite bets to win this week with odds of +500, followed by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Here are the odds for the 2024 Zurich Classic (as per DraftKings):

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele +500

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry +800

Will Zalatoris & Sahith Theegala +1100

Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama +1600

Tom Hoge & Maverick McNealy +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick +2500

Taylor Pendrith & Corey Conners +3500

Rasmus Højgaard & Nicolai Højgaard +3500

Taylor Montgomery & Ben Griffin +4000

Sepp Straka & Ben Griffin +4000

Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin +4000

Keith Mitchell & Joel Dahmen +4000

Brice Garnett & Sepp Straka +4000

The 2024 Zurich Classic will start with its first round on Thursday, April 25, and conclude on Sunday, April 28, at the TPC Louisiana Golf Club in Avondale, Louisiana.

The PGA Tour event will follow a foursome and four-ball format. The first and third rounds will be played in a four-ball format, while the remaining two rounds (second and fourth) will be held in a foursome format.

Following the second round of the tournament, only the top 33 and their ties will make the cut and proceed to compete in the final two rounds over the weekend.