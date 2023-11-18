The Hero World Challenge is the headline of the day in the world of golf. This Saturday, November 18, Tiger Woods announced his competitive return during the event he is the headline host of. But there was other significant news.

Patrick Cantlay, ranked fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), and Xander Schauffele (6th), withdrew from the Hero World Challenge. Their places will be taken by Justin Rose and Lucas Glover, who will enjoy sponsor exemptions.

The information was made known through the removal of the names of Cantlay and Schauffele from the field published on the official Hero World Challenge website, and their replacement by Rose and Glover.

The official account of TGR Live (organizer of the event) on X (formerly Twitter), welcomed Rose and Glover, but did not mention Cantlay and Schauffele. Both players, for their part, have not issued any statement regarding their retirement.

With the addition of Rose, Glover and Woods, the Hero World Challenge field will include six Top 10s, five Top 20s and six Top 30s, according to the OWGR. Glover and Rose are ranked 31st and 38th respectively.

Xander Schauffele had been in four previous editions of the event. His best result is fourth place in 2022. Patrick Cantlay, meanwhile, has played the tournament twice: 2019, when he finished T5, and 2020, when he finished T7.

What is the field for the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

The 2023 Hero World Challenge field is still headed by world number one Scottie Scheffler and reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland.

The withdrawal of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele made it possible for Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas to occupy a place in the field according to their positions in the OWGR. By vacating their sponsor exemptions, these were used to add Lucas Glover and Justin Rose.

After the changes announced on Saturday, the official list of players is as follows:

Scottie Scheffler (1) Viktor Hovland (4) Max Homa (7) Matt Fitzpatrick (8) Brian Harman (9) Wyndham Clark (10) Jordan Spieth (12) Cameron Young (17) Keegan Bradley (18 Collin Morikawa (19) Tony Finau (20) Sam Burns (21) Jason Day (22) Sepp Straka (23) Will Zalatoris (24) Rickie Fowler (25) Justin Thomas (26) Justin Rose, tournament exemption Lucas Glover, tournament exemption Tiger Woods, tournament host

The field of the 2023 edition includes four former event winners: Viktor Hovland (reigning champion for two consecutive years), Tiger Woods (all-time leading winner with five victories), Rickie Fowler (2017) and Jordan Spieth (2014).

Of the 20 players in the field, 12 are Major champions and four of them are multiple Major winners. Two of them won their Major titles during 2023 viz. Wyndham Clark (U.S. Open) and Brian Harman (The Open Championship).