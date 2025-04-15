Patrick Reed's top-three finish at The Masters 2025 

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed had another strong showing at Augusta National last week, finishing in solo third place at Augusta National. Reed narrowly missed out on the playoff that featured Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. The two were tied at 11 under par, while Reed finished at nine under par. McIlroy ultimately won with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

The LIV Golf star shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round. Reed got off to a poor start, making bogeys at the par-four first hole and par-four third hole. However, he got hot toward the end of the front nine.

Reed made four straight birdies from holes six to nine. The par-three sixth hole is one of the more difficult holes on the course, but Reed made it look easy by sticking his tee shot to only four feet and making the birdie putt. After his four-hole birdie streak, Reed made three straight pars from holes 10 through 12.

Reed might be kicking himself for missing out on the playoff after three-putting from only four feet on the 13th hole in the final round. Reed had a short birdie putt on the iconic par-five 13th hole, which he missed before missing the par putt as well.

Patrick Reed then made par on the next three holes before making a miraculous eagle on the par-four 17th hole. Reed's second shot from the fairway took one shot before landing in the hole from 146 yards out. The crowd roared in for both shots with excitement.

Reed had a 12-footer for birdie on the par-four 18th hole but narrowly missed, making par and finishing at nine under par. Back in 2018, Reed outdueled this year's Masters champion, Rory McIlroy, in the final round. The two were paired together in the final round, which Reed ultimately finished on top with 15 under par.

What does his top-three finish at Augusta mean for Patrick Reed?

Patrick Reed at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Patrick Reed's top-three finish at The 2025 Masters has increased his chances of playing in this year's remaining three majors. His performance moved him up from 106th in the Official World Golf Ranking to 49th. Reed only gets world ranking points in PGA Tour events and DP World Tour events due to his commitment to LIV Golf.

Reed will certainly be eligible to play in the PGA Championship, which will be played May 15-18 of this year. The U.S. Open exempts the top 60 golfers in the world, with the deadline being the week of the PGA Championship. This gives Reed a good chance at qualifying for this year's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, which will be played in June, especially if he plays well at the PGA Championship.

Earlier this year, Patrick Reed qualified for the 2025 Open Championship, which will be played at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Reed's top-three finish at the International Series Macau on the Asian Tour earlier this year locked him into the tournament, set for this July.

Patrick Reed is eligible to play in The Masters every year, as a former champion, he has a lifetime exemption.

