Paul Azinger reveals 'a lot of anticipation' for Tiger Woods' potential arrival on the Senior Tour

Tiger Woods has had an illustrious professional career with 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 Major Championship victories. After creating a legacy on the PGA Tour, Woods will have the opportunity to emulate a similar success on the Senior Tour if he wishes to next year.

In December, the golf legend will turn 50, making him eligible to play on the Champions Tour. Newly announced broadcaster of the league, Paul Azinger, has heaped praise on Woods and discussed the prospects if the ace golfer ever joins the Champions Tour.

"I feel like there's going to be great anticipation for Tiger Woods," Azinger said via Golf Monthly.

He added how the players would respond to Woods joining the Tour, saying:

"I believe there's a lot of anticipation. A lot of guys are going to be in shape and ready and try to beat Tiger if they can."

Azinger also talked about the impact Woods' participation would have on the Champions Tour.

"The big question, is whether or not Tiger is going to play. What's that going to do to this tour? You've got all those giant names on this Tour, and you bring Tiger in, I think the global media shows up immediately. I'm talking about the global media," he added.

Tiger Woods is easily the poster boy of golf and one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. His popularity is such that despite making only five competitive appearances on the PGA Tour last season, he topped the PIP Program. Woods pipped Scottie Scheffler, who had one of the most extraordinary seasons of his career in 2024.

Woods is currently competing at his and Rory McIlroy's TGL. So far, his team Jupiter Links Golf Club has played two matches - losing to the Los Angeles Golf Club and winning against McIlroy's Boston Common Golf.

"He's a very exciting personality to watch" - Bernhard Langer on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Bernhard Langer at the PNC Championship (Source: Getty)

Forty-seven-time Champions Tour winner Bernhard Langer spoke highly about Tiger Woods at a press conference ahead of the Chubb Classic. He also talked about the prospect of the ace golfer joining the Tour.

"He's a very exciting personality to watch, and it would be fantastic for Tiger and for our Tour to be competing out there, and I think all the players would welcome him, and it would be an interesting competition because the guys are very good," he said via Golf Monthly

Langer and Woods recently met in a playoff at the PNC Championship in December. Langer and his son Jason triumphed over Woods and his son Charlie after sinking a controversial putt.

