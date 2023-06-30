Paulina Gretzky flaunts daring style choices ahead of LIV Valderrama

Paulina Gretzky, LIV Golf circuit star Dustin Johnson's wife, is in Cadiz to cheer up her husband as he competes in the LIV Invitational Andalucia. The event will tee off this Friday at Valderrama Golf Club.

For the occasion, Gretzky chose some daring options, as far as fashion is concerned. She made it clear to her Instagram followers by sharing two impressive models on her Stories on Wednesday.

Paulina Gretzky on her Instagram's Stories (Image via Instagram @paulinagretzky)

In the first Stor,y she is seen wearing a figure-hugging mustard yellow dress. It is a one-piece dress, but divided into four segments that reveal large areas of her torso and most of her legs, as it ends in a mini-skirt.

The model is crowned at front with four roses of the same color, one for each segment. The outfit is completed with open toe shoes in the same color as the dress and a small green purse.

The caption reads "She's ready", alluding to her stay in Andalucia.

In the second Story, Gretzky can be seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit (bikini), printed in predominantly dark colors. The lower part is tied at the sides, while the upper part is tied at the back and neck.

No designer or brand name is visible on either model. Paulina Gretzky did not comment either.

Some facts about Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky is an American actress, singer and model of Canadian descent. She is the daughter of former ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones. She has four siblings, including actor Trevor Gretzky.

In her acting career, Paulina Jean Marie Greztky is best known for "Grown Ups 2" (2013), "Fame" (2009) and "Guns, Girls and Gambling" (2012). She sang a song for the soundtrack of "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" (2005).

Her musical career has been less extensive; however, it has encompassed a number of important presentations.

Paulina Gretzky on the cover of the Flare Magazine. August, 2005 (Image via Pinterest).

Paulina Gretzky was selected to sing the Canadian National Anthem prior to the 2004 Hockey World Cup semi-final game, when the Canadians faced the Czech Republic in Toronto.

She also sang "I Will Remember You" (Sarah McLachlan) at the 2003 Heritage Classic Weekend. She was heard by some 57,000 people.

As a model, her career has been closely associated with social networks. However, she posed for the cover of the August 2005 issue of "Canadian Flare" magazine. Interestingly, her mother had been on the cover of the same magazine in 1988.

Dustin Johnson's wife has an important base of followers in social networks. Currently, they total more than 1.1 million on Instagram and more than 237,000 on Twitter.

